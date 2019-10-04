STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 67-2-15 WRCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. DAVID W. EHST, MARGARET A. EHST AND NBT BANK, N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 15 Lacross Road, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 15, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by David W. Ehst and Margaret A. Ehst to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Bank, dated June 8, 2009 and recorded in Book 447 Page 326 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Bank to GMAC Mortgage, LLC dated January 15, 2013 and recorded in Book 510 Page 83; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from GMAC Mortgage, LLC to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC dated September 6, 2013 and recorded in Book 522, Page 288; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust dated June 21, 2016 and recorded in Book 566 Page 324; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, dated November 18, 2016 and recorded in Book 573 Page 49; and (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust dated January 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 592 Page 260, all of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 15 Lacross Road, Springfield, Vermont on October 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Meaning and intending to mortgage all and the same lands and premises as conveyed from Warren J. D'Eon, Phyllis W. D'Eon, Alan G. Cumming and Elinor B. Cumming to David W. Ehst and Margaret A. Ehst, Trustees of the David W. Ehst and Margaret A. Ehst Revocable Trust dated December 10, 1993 by Warranty Deed dated December 10, 1993 and recorded in Book 119 at Page 119 of the Springfield Land Records, and subsequently conveyed from David W. Ehst and Margaret A. Ehst, Trustees of the David W. Ehst and Margaret A. Ehst Revocable Trust dated December 10, 1993 to David W. Ehst and Margaret A. Ehst by Quitclaim Deed dated May 6, 2003 and recorded on May 19, 2003 in Book 278 at Page 246 of the Springfield Land Records. Being a parcel of land containing 5.11 acres, more or less, with buildings and improvements thereon located at 15 Lacross Road, in the Town of Springfield, County of Windsor and State of Vermont and shown as Parcel 2 on a survey entitled "Property of Warren J. & Phyllis W. D'Eon and Alan G. & Elinor B. Cumming, Springfield, Vermont" prepared by Southern Vermont Surveys, dated July 14, 1988 and bearing drawing No. 1960-88. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 18, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
