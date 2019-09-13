STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 511-8-18 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1 v. JOHN MARKOWSKI AND JILL MARKOWSKI OCCUPANTS OF: 77 Carver Street, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 7, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John Markowski and Jill Markowski to Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation, dated June 26, 2006 and recorded in Book 183 Page 172 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Beneficial Homeowner Service Corporation to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. dated April 26, 2017 and recorded in Book 235 Page 217; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Loan Acquisition Trust 2017-RPL1 dated August 10, 2017 and recorded in Book 237 Page 429; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Loan Acquisition Trust 2017-RPL1 to REO Trust 2017-RPL1 dated January 9, 2018 and recorded in Book 238 Page 410; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from REO Trust 2017-RPL1 to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individually capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 dated May 2, 2018 and recorded in Book 240 Page 22, all of the land records of the Town of Brandon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 77 Carver Street, Brandon, Vermont on October 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John Markowski and Jill Markowski, husband and wife as tenants by the entirety by Limited Warranty Deed of Federal National Mortgage Association, a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States having its principal office in the City of Washington, District of Columbia, and an office for the conduct of business at 13455 Noel Road, Suite 600, Galleria Tower II, Dallas, Texas 75240-5003 dated October 21, 1997 and recorded October 27, 1997 in Book 129, Pages 418-420 of the Land Records of the Town of Brandon, Vermont, being more particularly described as follows: "The property is commonly known as 77 Carver Street, Brandon, Vermont and is more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to M & T Mortgage Corporation by Certificate of Non-Redemption and Writ of Possession and certified copy of the First Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure in a cause entitled: M & T Mortgage Corporation v. Normand Croteau, et al., Rutland Superior Court Docket No. S0412-96 RcC, which Certificate is dated April 3, 1997 and was recorded on April 9, 1997 in Volume 127, Page 462 of the Land Records of the Town of Brandon, and being further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Normand and Susan Crouteau by Warranty Deed of Salvatore Tartamella and Mary Bramlette dated January 10, 1994 and recorded on January 12, 1994 in Volume 117, Pages 106 of the Brandon Land Records and being further described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John S. Stark and Susan J. Stark, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Alan H. Willis and Heather J. Willis, husband and wife, dated the 6th day of March, 1985 and recorded at Book 89, Page 374 of the Brandon Land Records, and therein bounded and described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alan H. Willis and Heather J. Willis, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Beulah N. Tierney, which Warranty Deed is dated May 22, 1974 and is recorded in Book 82, Page 184 of the Brandon Land Records, and therein more fully described as follows: `A portion of all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James G. and Beulah J. Tierney, husband and wife, by Quit Claim Deed of Donald G. Papineau dated June 7, 1963, and recorded in Book 76, Page 367 of the Brandon Land Records, and being parcel number one as described in a Warranty Deed from James G. and Beulah N. Tierney to the said Donald G. Paipineau dated 7 June 1963 and recorded in Book 76, Page 365 of the Brandon Land Records, the lands and premises herein conveyed being more particularly described in said deed from Donald G. Papineau to Jam (c.g.) G. and Beulah N. Tierney as follows: `That part of the so-called Lamphere Place that lies next to and on the westerly side of Carver Street, being bounded on the north or northerly by lands formerly of Backus Foundry, Inc.; on the east or easterly by the said Carver Street; on the south or southerly by lands formerly of Martin, now supposed to be owned by Baker, and the west or westerly by lands of the Rutland Railroad Company, containing three (3) acres of land, more or less, and being all and singular the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph C. Tierney and Mary H. Tierney, his wife, by Catherine E. Dever by deed dated January 6, 1928, and recorded in Book 62, Page 227 of the Brandon Land Records." Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Grantor herein by special limited warranty deed of M & T Mortgage Corporation dated October 9, 1997 and recorded October 27, 1997 in Book 129, Pages 416-417 of the Town of Brandon Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 3, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
