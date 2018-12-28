STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 502-10-17 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. AARON MONTAGUE OCCUPANTS OF: 50 Prospect Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 23, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Aaron Montague to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guaranteed Rate, Inc., dated August 11, 2010 and recorded in Book 593 Page 150 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of 1) an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guaranteed Rate, Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated July 12, 2017 and recorded in Book 667 Page 547 of the land records of the City of Rutland and 2) by Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust dated March 28, 2018 and recorded in Book 673 Page 893 of the land records of the City of Rutland, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 50 Prospect Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Aaron Montague by Warranty Deed of Eric J. Flaim dated July __ , 2010 which deed is not recorded but is to be recorded simultaneously herewith in the Rutland City Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Eric J. Flaim, by Warranty Deed of Mary J. Allen and Louise R. Bianchi dated March 12, 2001 and recorded in the City of Rutland Records in Book 410, Page 4-6, and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mary J. Allen and Louise R. Bianchi, as tenants in common, by Warranty Deed dated November 13, 1987 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 270, Page 796-8 and further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to George N. Hanson by Warranty Deed of Mason B. Barney, dated October 16, 1984 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 240, Pages 534-5 and are therein described as follows: Being the same premises conveyed to Helen B. Barney (died January 24, 1981) and Mason B. Barney, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, by Quit Claim Deed dated August 6, 1969, from Silvio T. Valente (as per straw man transaction), which deed was recorded in Book 148 at Page 463 of the Rutland Land Records. Said premises are described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Silvio T. Valente, Grantor herein, by deed of Helen B. Barney, widow, one the Grantees herein, dated of even date herewith, to be recorded in the Land Records of the City of Rutland and therein described as follows: Being the premises known as No. 50 Prospect Street in the said City of Rutland, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Helen B, Barney by deed of Leonard F. Wing dated December 11, 1935 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 60 at Page 129 and bounded and described as follows: Beginning at a point in the easterly line of Prospect Street, so-called, which is the northwest corner of the house lot of W.W. Nichols and wife, running thence easterly along the northerly line of said Nichols' land ninety-nine and one-half feet (99 1/2 ') to the easterly line of land supposed to be owned by Howard Woodfin and wife; thence northerly along the easterly line of land of said Woodfin and wife and parallel to the easterly line of said Prospect Street forty-one (41’) to the southeast corner of lands of Helen B. Barney ninety-nine and one-half (99 ½' ) to the easterly line of said Prospect Street; thence southerly along the easterly line of Prospect Street forty-one feet (41') to the place of beginning. Subject to a certain fence agreement and pipe line agreement set forth in a deed from H. A. Sawyer, et al, to Lillian H. Butler, dated May 19. 1884 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 44 at Page 531, to which deed and the record thereof reference is hereby made. The above described premises include and are subject to the rights of occupants and quests of the premises at 50 Prospect Street and 48 Prospect Street to use the common driveway servicing the houses located on both properties. Reference is made to the Rutland City Land Records for a more complete description of agreements, easements, deeds and other matters relating to the above premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: December 20, 2018 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite __________________________ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2675
