STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 74-1-18 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH L. BATES AND KATHARINE OCONNOR OCCUPANTS OF: 96 Gibson Avenue, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 23, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth L. Bates to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated December 15, 2012 and recorded in Book 619 Page 227 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following assignments of mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Ditech Financial LLC dated December 6, 2017 and recorded in Book 671 Page 335 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust dated November 2, 2018 and recorded in Book 680 Page 336, both of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 96 Gibson Avenue, Rutland, Vermont on June 28, 2019 at 9:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: EXHIBIT A - LEGAL DESCRIPTION Tax Id Number(s): 10335 Land Situated in the City of Rutland in the County of Rutland in the State of VT A certain parcel of land in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: First Parcel: Bounded on the north by Gibson Avenue; on the east by land now or formerly of Charles A. Congdon and another; on the south by the second parcel hereinafter described; and on the west by premises formerly of Harry O. Ross and wife. Second Parcel: Beginning at the southeast corner of the first described parcel and running thence southerly in the parallel to the easterly boundary of land formerly of Jones (which is the westerly boundary of the property herein described) to the center of Moon Brook; thence along the center of Moon Brook, as it flowed on along said easterly line of property formerly of Jones; thence northerly along said easterly line formerly of Jones to the southwest corner of the property first described; and thence along said south line of said property first described to the place of beginning. Being the same property conveyed to Kenneth L Bates, by deed dated January 31, 2005 of record in Deed Instrument/Case No.499040, in the County Clerk's Office. Commonly known as: 96 Gibson Ave, Rutland, VT 05701 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 16, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
