STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 431-10-17 WRCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF11 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. JANE A. SPEER AKA JANE SPEER AND JAMES MCKEON OCCUPANTS OF: 3489 VT Route 103 North, Chester VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 11, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jane Speer and James McKeon to Bank of America, N.A., dated July 23, 2004 and recorded in Book 87 Page 476 of the land records of the Town of Chester, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated November 19, 2003 and recorded in Book 150 Page 252, and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF11 Master Participation Trust dated February 28, 2019 recorded in Book 192 Page 229, both of the land records of the Town of Chester for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3489 VT Route 103 North, Chester, Vermont on June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: EXHIBIT A Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jane A. Speer and James McKeon by warranty deed of Elroy F. LaDuc and Diane A. LaDuc to be recorded in the Chester Land Records and in said deed described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Elroy F. LaDuc and Diane A. LaDuc by Warranty Deed of Jennie M. Thomas, Willie A. Thomas and Floyd R. Thomas dated August 3, 1985 and recorded at Book 64, Page 205 of the Town of Chester Land Records and is further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Jennie M. Thomas, Willie A. Thomas and Floyd R. Thomas by Jennie M. Thomas, widow, by deed dated November 11, 1983 and recorded in Book 62, Page 307 of the Chester Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: " Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Robert B. Thomas (deceased) and Jennie M. Thomas by Joseph Boss by deed dated July 5, 1938 and recorded in Book 32, Page 572 of the Chester Land Records. Reference is hereby had to the aforesaid deed and the deeds and records therein referred to for a more particular description of said premises." Excepted from this conveyance is a small parcel of land taken by the State of Vermont as outlined in an Order of Taking of Land and Rights for Relocation of the State Highway dated September 16, 1960 and recorded October 15, 1960 in Book 39 at Page 460 of the Chester Land Records. Said taking made the property subject to certain culvert rights as outlined in said Order. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 23, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
