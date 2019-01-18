STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 434-8-16 RDCV U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 2000-5 BY DITECH FINANCIAL LLC v. DAVID F. GOODSPEED AND TAMMY M. DAVID OCCUPANTS OF: 240 Bullfrog Hollow Road, Wells VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 18, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by David F. Goodspeed and Tammy M. David to Conseco Finance Servicing Corp., dated August 2, 2000 and recorded in Book 65 Page 32 of the land records of the Town of Wells, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC f/k/a Conseco Finance Servicing Corp. to U.S. Bank, N.A. as trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-5 by Ditech Financial LLC dated May 23, 2016 and recorded in Book 104 Page 14 of the land records of the Town of Wells for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 240 Bullfrog Hollow Road, Wells, Vermont on February 13, 2019 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David F. Goodspeed and Tammy M. David by Warranty Deed of Michael J. Tatko, Jr. of approximately even date and to be recorded in the Town of Wells Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being a portion of the lands deeded to Michael Tatko, Jr. by deed of Northeast Developers, Inc. by it's deed dated January 17, 1989 and recorded April 13, 1989 in book 47, Pages 249-25I of the Town of wells Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 5/8" re-rod found on the westerly side of Bull Frog Hollow Road, so-called, at the southeast corner of Lot #3E. Said point also being the northeast corner of a 50 foot right of way. Thence: along the westerly line of said Bull Frog Hollow South 17° 50' 30" West, 50.06 feet to a 5/8" re-rod set at the southheast corner of said right of way. Thence: continuing along the westerly line of said road, South 17° 50' 30" West, 184.99 feet to a 5/8" re-rod found. Said point being the northeast corner of Lot #3C. Thence: continuing along the westerly line of said road, South 17° 50' 30" West, 235.00 feet to a 5/8" re-rod found at the northeast corner of Lot #3B and the southeast corner of Lot #3C. Thence: along the northerly line of Lot #36 North 73° 44' 00" West, 1.924.97 feet to a 5/8" re-rod found in the easterly line of lands now or formerly of Waterbury. Said point being the northwest corner of Lot #3B and the southwest corner of Lot #3C. Thence: along the northerly line of Lot #3B North 73° 44' 00" West, 1,924.97 feet to a 5/8” re-rod found in the easterly line of lands now or formerly of Waterbury. Said point being the northwest corder of Lot #3B and the southwest corner of Lot #3C. Thence: along the easterly line of the lands now or formerly of Waterbury, North 15° 24' 30" East, 210.67 feet to a 5/8" re-rod found at the northwest comer of Lot #3C and the southwest corner of Lot #3D. Thence: continuing along the easterly line of lands now or formerly of Waterbury North 15° 24' 30" East 214.43 feet to a 5/8" re-rod found at the northwest corner of Lot #3D and the southwest corner of Lot #3E. Thence: along the southerly line of Lot #3E South 74° 52' 30" East, 1,674.76 feet to a 5/8" re-rod set at the northwest corner of a 50' right of way. Thence: continuing along the southerly line of Lot #3E, and the northerly line of said right of way, South 74° 52' 30" East, 270.00 feet to the point and place of beginning. Containing 20.00 acres of land more or less. Reserved from this conveyance is a right of way of 50 ft. in width for Lot #3E, described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of the above described premises, in the westerly line of Bull Frog Hollow Road, so-called. Thence: along the westerly line of said road South 17° 50' 30" West, 50.06 feet to a 5/8” re-rod set. Thence: in a line parallel with the northerly line of the above described premises North 74° 52' 30" West, 267.64 feet to a 5/8” re-rod set. Thence: North 15° 07' 30" East, 50.00 feet to a 5/8” re-rod in the southerly line of Lot #3E. Thence: in the southerly line of said Lot #3E South 74° 52' 30" East, 270.00 feet to the point and place of beginning. Containing 0.3 acres of land more or less. Reference was made to a survey plat of Courselle Surveying Co. entitled "Subdivision of the lands of Michael J. Tatko, Jr.", dated January 3, 1989. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 8, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.