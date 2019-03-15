STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 499-11-17 WRCV U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE 2002-2, AS SERVICER WITH DELEGATED AUTHORITY UNDER THE TRANSACTION DOCUMENTS v. SHAWN C. PALMER AKA SHAWN PALMER AND JILLIAN C. PALMER AKA JILL PALMER OCCUPANTS OF: 186 Knapp Pond Road, Cavendish VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Shawn C. Palmer and Jillian C. Palmer to Conseco Finance Servicing Corp., dated November 28, 2001 and recorded in Book Z Page 472 of the land records of the Town of Cavendish, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC f/k/a Conseco Finance Servicing Corp. to U.S. Bank, N.A. as trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate 2002-2 dated February 27, 2017 and recorded in Book 84 Page 609 of the land records of the Town of Cavendish for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 186 Knapp Pond Road, Cavendish, Vermont on April 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Shawn C. Palmer and Jillian C. Palmer by Deed of Gladys P. Allen of approximately even date and to be recorded in the Town of Cavendish Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Laurence E. Allen and Gladys P. Allen by Warranty Deed of Frederick J. Chariott dated June 22, 1998 and recorded in Book 49, Page 574 of the Town of Cavendish Land Records and being further described therein as follows: Being "a portion of our home farm situated on Tarbell Hill." Said portion being described as follows: Bounded on the North by Knapp Brook, so-called; on the East by the stone wall separating the parcel herein conveyed and the School House Lot, so-called, of the herein grantor; on the South by the road leading to Knapp Pond; and on the West by land of James Hasson; containing 2 acres of land, more or less. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 4, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
