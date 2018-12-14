STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 227-5-17 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. LISA A. SOUDER, RICHARD W. SOUDER, JR., SUSQUEHANNA BANK AND VILLAGE SQUARE AT PICO CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 71 Alpine Drive, Unit D202, Killington VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 7, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Lisa A. Souder and Richard W. Souder, Jr. to Bank of America, N.A., dated June 29, 2012 and recorded in Book 330 Page 132 of the land records of the Town of Killington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the Assignments of Mortgage: (1) an assignment of mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Federal National Mortgage Association dated February 12, 2015 and recorded in Book 342 Page 262 and (2) an assignment of mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust dated December 14, 2016 and recorded in Book 351 Page 226 both of the land records of the Town of Killington for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 71 Alpine Drive, Unit D202, Killington, Vermont on January 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: The following described property: A certain piece of land in Killington, in the County of Rutland and State of Vermont, described as follows; Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Louis A. DePaul and Kimberly DePaul, husband and wife by Warranty Deed of Gary William Davis and Anna Marie Davis, husband and wife and David G. Ferraro, dated February 27, 2004 and recorded in Book 251 at Page 561 in the Town of Killington Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary William Davis and Anna Marie Davis, husband and wife as tenants by the entirety as to an undivided One-Half Interest and David G. Ferraro and Carol D. Ferraro, husband and wife, as tenants by the entirety as to an undivided One Half interest, each One-Half interest held as tenants in common, by Condominium Deed of Village Development Group, dated December 14, 1986 and recorded in Book 94 at Page 252 of the Town of Killington (formerly Sherburne) land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being Condominium Unit No. 202, Building D. Village Square at Pico Condominium, together with its 1.35169 percent undivided Interest In and to the Common Elements, limited Common Elements and facilities (which may be revised in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium) all as established under that certain Declaration of Condominium Establishing the Village square at Pico Condominium dated January 13, 1986, recorded in Book 85, Page 47 of the Sherburne land Records, and First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium dated December 5, 1986, recorded in Book 92, Page 111 of the Sherburne land Records. Being a portion of those lands and premises conveyed to village Development Group by Pico Peak Ski Resort, Inc., by Warranty Deed dated October 29, 1985, recorded in Book 83 Page 351 of the Sherburne Land Records, and by corrective Deed dated December 5, 1986, recorded in Book 92, Page 80 of the Sherburne Land Records. For purposes hereof, "Unit Estate" means all the components of ownership held by the owner of the Unit, including the rights and interest of the owner in and to the Unit, the rights of use of the limited Common Area and the undivided interest in the Common Area and limited Common Area together with the rights and obligations of the owner under Declaration of Condominium, the Documents of Incorporation of the Condominium Owners’ Association and the By-Laws, Rules and Regulations of the Condominium Owners Association. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 7, 2018 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite_________ Loraine L. Hite, Esq., Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.