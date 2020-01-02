STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 138-2-18 RDCV U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST SERIES 2001-B, AS SERVICER WITH DELEGATED AUTHORITY UNDER THE TRANSACTION DOCUMENTS v. PENELOPE J. SPAULDING, JON K. SPAULDING AND THE CIT GROUP/SALES, FINANCING, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 1199 Route 103, Mount Holly VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 4, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Penelope J. Spaulding and Jon K. Spaulding. to The Cit Group/Sales Financing, Inc., dated March 10, 1998 and recorded in Book 52 Page 524 of the land records of the Town of Mount Holly, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from The Cit Group/Sales Financing, Inc. to U.S. Bank, N.A. as trustee for Lehman ABS Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset-Backed Certificate Trust Series 2001-B dated September 28, 2017 and recorded in Book 91 Page 372 of the land records of the Town of Mount Holly for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1199 Route 103, Mount Holly, Vermont on January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 8/27/91, AND RECORDED 8/29/91, AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: VOL. 45 PAGE 106. CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF MT. HOLLY, COUNTY OF RUTLAND AND STATE OF VERMONT. DESCRIBED A FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO DOUGLAS E. PREDOM AND SANDRA L. PREDOM, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF VIRGINIA A. PREDOM, DATED OCTOBER 25, 1988 AND RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF MT. HOLLY LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 42 PAGE 38 AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS WAS CONVEYED TO THE HEREIN GRANTOR BY QUIT CLAIM DEED OF FREDERICK L. PREDOM, THE SAME BEING DATED THE 7TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 1984 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 37 , PAGE 332-33 OF THE MOUNT HOLLY LAND RECORDS AND IN SAID DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LAND AND PREMISES AS WAS CONVEYED TO FREDERICK L. PREEDOM AND VIRGINIA C. PREEDOM, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED OF DOROTHY WARREN DATED JULY 31, 1973 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 31, PAGE 509-510 OF THE MOUNT HOLLY LAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CHARLES NOWAK AND DOROTHY WARREN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH THE RIGHT OF OUR SURVIVORSHIP, BY WILLIAM J. SHARON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED DECEMBER 1, 1971 AND RECORDED IN THE TOWN OF MOUNT HOLLY LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 30, PAGE 476, AND IN DEED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING A TWO ACRE PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE BOWLVILLE SECTION OF MT. HOLLY, AND BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO WILIAM J. SHARON BY EDGAR L. SHARON, CHESTER T. SHARON AND BERNIE T. BOUSELY, RECENTLY RECORDED IN THE LAND RECORDS OF THE TOWN OF MY. HOLLY. RECORDING DATE: 8/29/91 EXECUTION DATE: 8/27/91 The real property described in this mortgage includes as an improvement to the land set forth herein a 1998 Colony Model MN504A serial number 0828 manufactured home permanently affixed to such land. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 18, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
