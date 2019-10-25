STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT BENNINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 235-8-18 BNCV U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1995-8, AS SERVICER v. SHARON B. STONE, DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE FINANCIAL SERVICING CORPORATION AND CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. OCCUPANTS OF: 3486 Dorset Hill Road, East Dorset VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 25, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Sharon B. Stone to Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation, dated August 10, 1995 and recorded in Book 95 Page 470 of the land records of the Town of Dorset, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Green Tree Servicing LLC f/k/a Conesco Finance Servicing Corp. f/k/a Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation to U.S. Bank, N.A. as trustee on behalf of Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1995-8 dated July 26, 2013 and recorded in Book 171 Page 750 of the land records of the Town of Dorset for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3486 Dorset Hill Road, East Dorset, Vermont on November 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the mortgagor herein, Sharon B. Stone, by Warranty Deed of Muriel L. Dern dated July 7, 1995 and about to be recorded in the land records of the Town of Dorset, Vermont, as further described therein as follows: Being Lot 10 conveyed to Muriel L. Bern by warranty Deed of Claude G. Dern dated June 24, 1984 and recorded June 29, 1984 in the Land Records of the Town of Dorset in Book 62, Page 116, described as follows: Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Claude G. Dern by Warranty Deed of Laurin Capen dated March 31, 1980 and recorded April 1, 1980 in the Land Records of the Town of Dorset in Book 54 at Page 261, a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Claude G. Dern by Quit Claim Deed of Inez H. Bebee dated January 12, 1982 and recorded January 13, 1982 in the Land Records of the Town of Dorset in Book 57 at Page 312, a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Claude G. Dern by Quit Claim Deed of Howard G. Brophy dated June 29, 1984 and recorded June 29, 1984 in the Land Records of the Town of Dorset in Book 62 at Page 98, a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Claude G. Dern by Quit Claim Deed of Gilbert Hawkins dated June 29, 1984 and recorded June 29, 1984 in the Land Records of the Town of Dorset in Book 62 at Page 103, and a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Claude G. Dern by Quit Claim Deed of Wales Hawkins dated June 27, 1984 and recorded June 29, 1984 in the Land Records of the Town of Dorset in Book 62 at Page 101. Lot 10: Beginning at the centerline of Quarry Hill Road at the northwest corner of Lot 9, thence South 71°00' East a distance of 1375 feet, more or less, to a corner; thence turning and running North 32°30' East a distance of 386 feet, more or less, to a corner; thence turning and running North 73°50' west a distance of 1438 feet, more or less, to the centerline of Quarry Hill Road; thence turning and running southerly 300 feet, more or less, along said centerline to the point and place of beginning, containing 10.8 acres, more or less. Said description is based upon a sketch map entitled "Map Showing Lands of Quarry Hill Subdivision, Quarry Hill Road, Dorset, Vermont" prepared by Ericksen, Dern, Lattuga Associates, Inc.", dated February 13, 1985. "Said lot in conveyed subject to the rights of the public within the limits of the public highway or the western boundary of the property. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 21, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
