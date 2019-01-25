Rutland City Public Schools is offering the following vehicles for bid. All vehicles are sold as-is and the winner is responsible for the removal of the vehicle. * 2000 Ford 250 SD XL with snow plow; 55,866 miles Minimum bid: $1500 * 2005 Ford 250 SD XL with snow plow; 44,858 miles Minimum bid: $2500 * 2001 Ford 550 SD XL with snow plow and sander: 34,769 miles. Minimum bid: $5000 * 2000 Ford E150 Van 56,321 miles. Minimum bid: $1000 All bids must be received by 4 p.m. Feb 1, 2019 Bids shall be submitted to: Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation 156 Porter Place Rutland, VT 05701
