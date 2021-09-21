STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 80-2-19 Rdcv VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE ) AGENCY, ) Plaintiff, ) ) vs. ) NOTICE OF SALE ) ZACHARY P. FURMAN, SARA M. ) CLAYTON, COMMUNITY HOUSING ) CAPITAL, INC., f/k/a and successor in ) interest of NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING ) SERVICES OF AMERICA, INC., SRL ) PORTFOLIO, LLC, FAHE TN, LLC and ) OCCUPANT at 1516 Main Street, West ) Rutland, Vermont ) Defendants ) ________________________________ ) By virtue of the order for public sale contained in the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued by this Court in favor of the Plaintiff, Vermont Housing Finance Agency, dated July 2, 2019, the lands and premises which are the subject of this foreclosure action will be sold at Public Auction at 11:00 a.m. on the 19th day of October, 2021, at 1516 Main Street, Town of West Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. The sale shall be conducted by a sheriff or any licensed auctioneer. The property to be sold is all and singular the premises as described in a certain Mortgage Deed from Zachary P. Furman and Sara M. Clayton to Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a Mortgage Service Center and was recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 76 at Page 190, which said mortgage was assigned to Vermont Housing Finance Agency by Chittenden Trust Co. d/b/a Mortgage Service Center, by Assignment dated September 1, 2005 and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 97 at Page 246. The aforesaid Mortgage Deed was modified by Loan Modification Agreement between Zachary P. Furman and Sara M. Clayton and Vermont Housing Finance Agency, dated September 2, 2014 and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 100, Page 589. The lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Zachary Paul Furman and Sara Marie Clayton by Warranty Deed of Edward B. Snow and Carol P. Snow dated August 30, 2005, to be recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William Herbert by Warranty Deed of Gladys Bertrand (formerly Gladys Deo) dated April 29, 1985 and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 25, Page 466 and therein more particularly described as follows: ‘Being all and singular the same lands and premises conveyed by two separate deeds, one running from Theodosia M. Jasmin, Administratrix of the Estate of Walter Johnson to Arthur Deo and Gladys Deo, and the other being from Winifred T. Johnson to Arthur Deo and Gladys Deo, each being for a one-half interests, both deeds being dated March 21, 1961 and recorded in the Town of West Rutland Land Records in Book 15, Page 377 and Book 15, Page 278 respectively, to which deeds and the records thereof reference may be had, and described in said deeds as follows: Beginning at a stake and stones in the southeast line of the highway leading from West Rutland to Castleton at the northwest corner of land formerly owned by James and John Carroll but now supposed to be owned by Pawlusiak on the east of said highway; thence on a line of said Pawlusiak’s land to land formerly of the Rutland Railway Light and Power Company; thence northwesterly on line of said Railway Company land to a passage; roadway or lane leading from said Railway company’s land to the said highway; thence on said highway to the place of beginning, containing three quarters of an acre of land more or less and being all and singular the same land and premises conveyed to Stanislaw Katomski (Kotomski) and Anna Katomski, his wife, by John Jowoski and Agnes Jowoski by deed dated February 23, 1924 and recorded in Book 9, Page 20 of the West Rutland Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof, reference may be had. This conveyance is subject to all easements of record including but not limited to that option granted by Gladys (Deo) Bertrand to the State of Vermont on June 23, 1966 relative to the construction of the highway known as West Rutland F 020-1(7) on U.S. Route No. 4 for the following purpose: Parcel #30: An easement to discharge water upon lands of Gladys Deo Bertrand as water may hereafter be discharged or flow from a culvert located at approximate survey station 12+60 of a U.S. Route #4 Traverse of Highway Project West Rutland F 020-1 (7).’” The Defendant Mortgagor shall be entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, together with the costs and expenses of sale. TERMS OF SALE The above-described property foreclosed by the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued in this matter shall be sold to the highest bidder in “AS IS” condition and subject to all outstanding municipal assessments. The property shall be sold as a whole and not in parcels. The terms of the sale shall be cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s) check for the full amount of the purchase price. In the alternative, bidders may provide a Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment (by cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s check) with written evidence of bank financing acceptable to Plaintiff in its sole discretion, with closing to take place not later than ten (10) days from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. In the event that the high bidder fails to close for any reason, the Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment shall be forfeited to the Plaintiff, in which case Plaintiff in its sole discretion may then either proceed to re-auction at a second judicial sale or seek to amend the Confirmation Order to approve a sale to the second highest bidder. The high bidder may also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement. The sale shall further be subject to confirmation by this Court at a hearing to be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit. Custodian of the proceeds of the sale pending confirmation shall be Webber, Chapman & Kupferer, Ltd. OTHER TERMS to be announced at the sale. DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 14th day of September, 2021. WEBBER, CHAPMAN & KUPFERER, LTD. By: /s/GARY R. KUPFERER______ Gary R. Kupferer, Esquire ERN #3547 Attorneys for the Plaintiff 25 Washington Street Rutland, Vermont 05702 802-773-9109 kupferer@sover.net
