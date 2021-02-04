NOTICE OF DRAFT PLAN FOR REVIEW VERMONT RAIL PLAN UPDATE NOTICE OF DRAFT REPORT: VERMONT RAIL PLAN The Vermont Agency of Transportation invites all to provide comments on the draft update of the Vermont Rail Plan. Please comment at your earliest convenience, however comments must be received by noon on Monday, March 22, 2021 to be considered for the final Plan. The Rail Plan will guide development of Vermont’s intercity passenger rail and freight rail system over the next 20 years. An executive summary, the draft Plan, and other information is available at https://vtrans.vermont.gov/rail/reports. Requests for reasonable accommodations should be e-mailed to the project manager: Zoe Neaderland, VTrans Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development Division zoe.neaderland@vermont.gov or requested at (802) 793-2778. Responses may be delayed if mailed to 2178 Airport Rd., Unit B, Berlin, VT 05641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.