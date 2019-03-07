STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 659-11-18 Rdcv VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY, ) Plaintiff, ) ) vs. ) NOTICE OF SALE ) JOHN H. BLOOMER, JR., Special Administrator ) of the ESTATE OF DAVID J. HADEKA ) and OCCUPANTS residing at 8 Fourth Street, ) Fair Haven, Vermont, ) Defendants. ) _________________________________________) By virtue of the order for public sale contained in the Revised Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued by this Court in favor of the Plaintiff, Vermont Housing Finance Agency, dated February 8, 2019, the lands and premises which are the subject of this foreclosure action will be sold at Public Auction at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th day of April, 2019, at 8 Fourth Street, Town of Fair Haven, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. The sale shall be conducted by a sheriff or any licensed auctioneer. The property to be sold is all and singular the premises as described in the subject Mortgage Deed from David J. Hadeka (now deceased) to Vermont National Bank, dated April 30, 1999 and recorded in the Town of Fair Haven Land Records in Book 69 at Pages 276-281. Said mortgage was assigned to Vermont Housing Finance Agency by Vermont National Bank, by Assignment dated May 21, 1999 and recorded in the Town of Fair Haven Land Records in Book 106 at Page 504. The lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: “PARCEL I: Being all and the same premises conveyed to Joseph G. Brown and Selina E. Brown, husband and wife, by deed of Gordon H. Vinton and Kathleen S. Vinton, husband and wife, by deed dated February 23, 1952 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Fair Haven in book 29 at pages 383-4. Reference is further made and had to a deed from Joseph G. Brown and Selina E. Brown, husband and wife, to Cranston H. Howe by deed dated April 26, 1954 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Fair haven in book 30 at page 66. Reference is further made to a deed from Cranston H. Howe to Joseph G. Brown by deed dated April 26, 1954 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Fair Haven in book 30 at pages 66-7. The premises are more particularly described therein as follows: ‘BEGINNING at a point in the northeast corner of lands formerly owned by N.R. Reed and R.E. Lloyd and in the south line of Fourth Street, in the Village of Fair Haven; thence running easterly on the south side of said street four (4) rods to a point; thence running southerly on a line parallel with the said Reed and Lloyd’s east line eight (8) rods to a point; thence westerly on a line parallel with said Fourth Street four (4) rods to lands occupied for a Catholic Church; and thence northerly on the east line of said Reed and Lloyd eight (8) rods to bounds begun at. Further reference is had to deed to Gordon H. Vinton and Kathleen S. Vinton dated June 16, 1949 from William H. Maxfield and recorded in the Public Land Records of the Town of Fair Haven at book 29 pages 56 and 57.’ Parcel II: Being all and the same premises conveyed to Joseph G. Brown and Norma M. Brown, husband and wife, by deed of Mary M. Beebe by deed dated September 1, 1967 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Fair Haven in book 35 at pages 314-315. The premises are more particularly described therein as follows: ‘Reference is made to the deed from Fred J. Moore to John J. Beebe (now deceased) and Mary M. Beebe, dated November 14, 1946, and recorded in Book 27 at page 289 of the Public Land Records of the Town of Fair Haven. The premises conveyed by this deed are a PORTION of the above described premises and are bounded and described as follows: COMMENCING at an iron pin driven in the ground at the southeasterly corner of lands now owned by Mary m. Beebe, widow of John J. Beebe, the grantor herein (it also being the northeasterly corner of lands now owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, now owned by Robert Laramie and Sadie Mae Laramie, husband and wife); thence northerly along the easterly line of lands of said Mary M. Beebe, the grantor herein, to an iron pin driven in the ground, in the southerly line of Fourth Street; thence westerly along the southerly line of Fourth Street forty (40) feet, more or less, to an iron pin driven in the ground; thence southerly to lands now owned by Robert Laramie and Sadie Mae Laramie, husband and wife; thence easterly along the northerly line of lands of said Robert Laramie and Sadie Mae Laramie, husband and wife, forty (40) feet, more or less, to the place of beginning. Reference is also made to a map or survey carrying the legend ‘Premises Owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese, Carnarvon Street, Fair Haven, Vermont’ prepared by Young & Hemenway, Engineers, Rutland, Vermont dated 9/19/53. To which deed, the above mentioned map or survey, other title deeds of record, the reference therein contained and the records thereof, reference is hereby made and had for a more particular description.’” The Defendant Mortgagors shall be entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, together with the costs and expenses of sale. TERMS OF SALE The above-described property foreclosed by the Revised Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued in this matter shall be sold to the highest bidder in “AS IS” condition and subject to all outstanding municipal assessments. The property shall be sold as a whole and not in parcels. The terms of the sale shall be cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s) check for the full amount of the purchase price. In the alternative, bidders may provide a Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment (by cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s check) with written evidence of bank financing acceptable to Plaintiff in its sole discretion, with closing to take place not later than ten (10) days from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. In the event that the high bidder fails to close for any reason, the Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment shall be forfeited to the Plaintiff, in which case Plaintiff in its sole discretion may then either proceed to re-auction at a second judicial sale or seek to amend the Confirmation Order to approve a sale to the second highest bidder. The high bidder may also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement. The sale shall further be subject to confirmation by this Court at a hearing to be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit. Custodian of the proceeds of the sale pending confirmation shall be Webber, Chapman & Kupferer, Ltd. OTHER TERMS to be announced at the sale. DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 4th day of March, 2019. WEBBER, CHAPMAN & KUPFERER, LTD. By: /s/GARY R. KUPFERER______________ Gary R. Kupferer, Esquire Attorneys for the Plaintiff 25 Washington Street Rutland, Vermont 05702 802-773-9109 kupferer@sover.net
