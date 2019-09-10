STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 384-7-18 Rdcv VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE ) AGENCY, ) Plaintiff, ) ) vs. ) ) NOTICE OF SALE MONIQUE PETERSON, HERITAGE ) FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, ) VERMONT HOUSING AND ) CONSERVATION BOARD, RUTLAND ) WEST NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING ) SERVICES, INC. d/b/a ) NEIGHBORWORKS OF WESTERN ) VERMONT, AND OCCUPANTS at ) 56 Maple Street, Poultney, Vermont, ) Defendants ) ___________________________________) By virtue of the order for public sale contained in the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued by this Court in favor of the Plaintiff, Vermont Housing Finance Agency, dated February 4, 2019, the lands and premises which are the subject of this foreclosure action will be sold at Public Auction at 11:00 a.m. on the 10th day of October, 2019, at 56 Maple Street, Town of Poultney, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. The sale shall be conducted by a sheriff or any licensed auctioneer. The property to be sold is all and singular the premises as described in a certain Mortgage Deed from Grant C. Peterson and Monique Peterson to Heritage Family Federal Credit Union and was recorded in the Town of Poultney Land Records in Book 120 at Page 164, which said mortgage was assigned to Vermont Housing Finance Agency by Heritage Family Credit Union, by Assignment dated February 11, 2004 and recorded in the Town of Poultney Land Records in Book 160 at Page 81. The aforesaid Mortgage Deed was modified by Loan Modification Agreement between Monique Peterson and Vermont Housing Finance Agency, dated June 1, 2016. The lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises this day conveyed to Grant C. Peterson and Monique Peterson by Warranty Deed of Dennis S. Jondro and Lorraine Jondro, husband and wife, which is to be recorded simultaneously herewith in the Land Records of the Town of Poultney and which may be further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Dennis S. Jondro and Lorraine Jondro by Executor’s Deed of Chad E. Berry, Executor of the Estate of Ervin B. Berry dated November 1, 2002 and recorded in the Town of Poultney Land Records in Book 114 at page 321 and more particularly described as follows: Being the lands and premises described in a deed from Raymond F. Williams and Edith M. Williams, husband and wife, to Ervin B. Berry and Joyce Berry, husband and wife (Joyce Berry predeceased Ervin B. Berry) dated May 1, 1959, and recorded in Poultney Land Records in Book 52, Pages 433-444. Being the lands and premises described in a deed from Raymond F. Williams and Edith M. Williams, husband and wife, to Ervin B. Berry and Joyce Berry, husband and wife, (Joyce Berry predeceased Ervin B. Berry), dated May 1, 1959, and recorded in Poultney Land Records in Book 52, Pages 433-434. The premises herein conveyed are described in said deed as follows: ‘Being all and singular the same lands and premises mentioned and described in a deed from Chloe Powell Benjamin to Raymond F. Williams and Edith M. Williams, husband and wife, dated November 10, 1951, and recorded in Poultney Land Records in book 49, Pages 424-425, as follows: ‘Beginning in the west line of Maple Street at the northeast corner of the Baptist Parsonage lot, thence along the north line of the same N 79 Deg. 50’ W. two chains and 23 links to land of Frances Clark; thence in her east line N 11 Deg. 30’ E one chain and 13 links to the southwest corner of the house lot of Gertrude Derven; thence along said Derven’s south line 78 Deg. 30’ E. two chains and 23 links to said west line of Maple Street; thence along the same S 10 Deg. 30’ W one chain and 9 links to the place of beginning; containing 247/10000 acre, more or less. Begin the lands described in deed from John Duggan to Martin Powell et al, recorded in Poultney Land Records, Vol. 46, Page 303. ‘Excepting therefrom a parcel described in deed from Chloe Benjamin to Gertrude Derven, recorded in Poultney Land Records, Vol. 48, Page 189; which said excepted parcel contains a reservation in favor of the said Chloe Benjamin, her heirs and assigns, which reservation passes to the grantees herein.’ Reference is made to the License to Sell Real Estate granted by the Probate Court for the District of Fair Haven in the Estate of Ervin B. Berry, dated April 17, 2002, to be recorded in the Poultney Land Records.” The Defendant Mortgagor shall be entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Mortgage, together with the costs and expenses of sale. TERMS OF SALE The above-described property foreclosed by the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued in this matter shall be sold to the highest bidder in “AS IS” condition and subject to all outstanding municipal assessments. The property shall be sold as a whole and not in parcels. The terms of the sale shall be cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s) check for the full amount of the purchase price. In the alternative, bidders may provide a Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment (by cash, certified bank draft or official bank (treasurer’s check) with written evidence of bank financing acceptable to Plaintiff in its sole discretion, with closing to take place not later than ten (10) days from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. In the event that the high bidder fails to close for any reason, the Ten Thousand Dollar ($10,000.00) down payment shall be forfeited to the Plaintiff, in which case Plaintiff in its sole discretion may then either proceed to re-auction at a second judicial sale or seek to amend the Confirmation Order to approve a sale to the second highest bidder. The high bidder may also be required to sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement. The sale shall further be subject to confirmation by this Court at a hearing to be held at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit. Custodian of the proceeds of the sale pending confirmation shall be Webber, Chapman & Kupferer, Ltd. OTHER TERMS to be announced at the sale. DATED at the City of Rutland, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, this 3rd day of September, 2019. WEBBER, CHAPMAN & KUPFERER, LTD. By: /s/GARY R. KUPFERER____________ Gary R. Kupferer, Esquire Attorneys for the Plaintiff 25 Washington Street Rutland, Vermont 05702 802-773-9109 kupferer@sover.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.