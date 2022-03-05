Village of Poultney, VT Request for Bids The Village of Poultney is requesting bids for the replacement of approximately 450 feet of asphalt sidewalk with concrete sidewalk along the north side of Furnace Street (VT-30) near the Poultney High School. The project is being constructed to replace the existing sidewalk that is badly deteriorated and non ADA compliant. The new sidewalk will be a curbless Portland concrete sidewalk 5’ wide by 5” thick with a 10” crushed gravel subbase, and 8” thick where it crosses any driveway (specifications for all concrete shall be 3500 psi). The project is to be completed during the 2022 construction season. Lump Sum proposals are being requested from three (3) or more contractors. The complete Invitation to Bid may be viewed on the Town of Poultney’s website at https://www.poultney.vt.gov. Bidders are also encouraged to view the Project site (North side of Furnace St. (VT-30) at their convenience. The Village Representative will receive requests for interpretation of plans and/or specifications and questions regarding the Project until 4:00 pm on March 17, 2022. Questions will be responded to by March 24, 2022 and posted on the Town of Poultney’s website at https://www.poultney.vt.gov. Sealed bids are requested by, and are to be submitted in hard copy to: Paul Donaldson, Village Manager, 98 Depot Street, Poultney VT, 05764 until noon, 12:00 pm prevailing time on March 31, 2022. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the Village’s Board of Trustees meeting on March 31, 2022 at 6:30 pm. Sealed bids must be sent by US mail or hand delivered clearly marked “Furnace Street Sidewalk Construction Project”. The Village of Poultney reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bid proposals submitted for performing the work as described above, and as described more fully in the complete Invitation To Bid.
