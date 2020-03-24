Virtual PUBLIC NOTICE No in-person attendance permitted The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development will be holding a virtual public hearing due to the current COVID-19 situation to get input from Vermont residents before finalizing the HUD 5-year Strategic Plan for 2020-2024. If you are interested in attending the hearing we ask that you register here https://secure.vermont.gov/ACCD/eventreg/event.php?eid=97 and we will provide you with the information prior to the date of the hearing to participate with us virtually. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Accommodations for persons with disabilities and interpreters to meet the needs of non-English speaking persons will be made available upon request. Requests for accommodations should be directed to Cindy Blondin at (802) 828-5219, or in writing to Cindy Blondin, Grants Management Analyst, Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, 1 National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 by 10:00a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY#) 1-800-253-0191. This is the second public hearing after 4 Community Outreach meetings that were held to listen to residents’ views about the state’s housing, homelessness, public facility and service, and non-housing community development needs, as well as ideas for grant activities the State should consider funding for the next five years to establish the annual program year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) baseline. The Department, along with the Consolidated Plan Advisory Committee, and the other State Agencies and Partners that receive HUD funding under the Consolidated Plan have developed the Draft Plan taking the comments received into account, and feedback through the online Survey that was open throughout the last several months. The Plan outlines priorities for the use of approximately $11.7 million in federal funds provided to the State for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant program, and $3 million awarded to the State from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop housing that is affordable to extremely low- and very low- income households. Note: this also includes $753,000 of CDBG funds designated Opioid Recovery Housing that HUD has yet to finalize the Regulations. The Plan also serves as Vermont's application to HUD for these funds. The goals of the Plan are to provide decent affordable housing, assure a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunity for Vermont's citizens. More information on the plan and process is available on the Department’s website at https://accd.vermont.gov/housing/plans-data-rules/hud/how
