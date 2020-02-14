WARNING CITY OF RUTLAND MARCH 3, 2020 ELECTION VOTERS OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND ARE HEREBY WARNED TO MEET IN THEIR RESPECTIVE WARDS BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020 TO VOTE THE FOLLOWING BOND ARTICLE: BOND ATRICLE: Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000), for the purpose of making public improvements, namely, reconstruction, repair, rehabilitation and reclamation of (1) City streets and highways at an estimated cost of Four Million Dollars ($4,000,000), and (2) City sidewalks at an estimated cost of One Million Dollars ($1,000,000)? Dated this 21st day of January, 2020, David Allaire, Rutland City Mayor, Henry A. Heck, Rutland City Clerk INFORMATION FOR VOTERS VOTER REGISTRATION & CHANGE OF ADDRESS: You may register to vote at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall. If your name or address has changed since you voted last, please notify the City Clerk's Office of the change by calling 773-1800 Ext 234. ABSENTEE BALLOTS: You may apply to the City Clerk's Office for an absentee ballot until 5:00 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020. You may apply in person, in writing or by telephone. A family member or other authorized representative may apply for you in person, in writing or by telephone. Notice of Public Hearing on February 3, 2020, City Hall Chambers at 6:15 PM Notice of Public Hearings on March 2, 2020 City Hall Chambers at 6:15PM POLLING PLACES: WARD 1 - Godnick Senior Center; Deer Street WARD 2 - Christ the King School; Killington Avenue WARD 3 - American Legion; Washington Street WARD 4 - Calvary Bible Church; Meadow Lane
