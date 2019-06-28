Warning Poultney Special Meeting The citizens of the Town of Poultney, in the County of Rutland and the State of Vermont, who are legally qualified to vote in the Town of Poultney, are hereby warned to meet at the Poultney High School Library in the Town of Poultney on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in connection with two (2) petitions filed under 24 V.S.A. § 4442(d) and to transact at that time, business not involving voting by Australian Ballot. The meeting will be recessed at the conclusion of the transaction of such business until 10:00 a.m. on the following day at the Poultney Fire Department located at 55 Fire House Lane, this being Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at which time business, involving voting by Australian Ballot and voting required by law to be by ballot, will be transacted. (Ballot boxes will be opened at 10:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Shall the Poultney Unified Bylaws be amended to revise Article III: The Table of Uses for The Village Industrial Zone to require, in addition to Site Plan Approval (“S”), Conditional Use approval (“C”), for all listed uses presently requiring Site Plan Approval; and amend Article IV: Uses Permitted Subject to Conditions, §415, Retail Store, to revise subparagraph D to read: “Entrances and exits to the parking lot shall be on non-residential streets,” and to add a new subparagraph G, as follows: “G: Retail use in the Village Industrial Zone shall not exceed 5,000 square feet; hours of operation and exterior illumination shall be limited to 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.”? 2. Shall the Poultney Unified Bylaws be amended to insert “Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial” use into Article III (“Table of Uses”) and to designate Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial uses as permitted uses (“P”) within the Village Industrial Zoning District? Dated this 3rd day of June, 2019. s/Terry K. Williams s/Thomas P. Coloutti s/George D. Miller, Jr. s/Carol Bunce Received, June 3, 2019 s/Betsy J. Wescott Poultney Town Clerk
