WARNING SPECIAL TOWN MEETING TOWN OF LUDLOW, VERMONT SPECIAL TOWN MEETING – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2019 The legal voters of the Town of Ludlow, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Heald Auditorium in the Ludlow Town Hall at 37 Depot Street, Ludlow, VT for a Special Meeting on Tuesday, the twelfth day of November 2019, at seven o’clock PM, (7:00 PM) in the evening to act on the following article: ARTICLE I Shall the voters of the Town of Ludlow vote to purchase the former high school building, located at 43 Main Street in Ludlow, Vermont from the Two Rivers Supervisory Union School District for the sum of one dollar ($1.00)? The legal voters of the Town of Ludlow are further notified that voter qualifications and registration for the Special Town Meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. You must be registered to vote in the Town of Ludlow in order to vote at this Special Town Meeting. Dated at Ludlow, Vermont on this 11th day of October, 2019. TOWN OF LUDLOW, VERMONT SELECT BOARD Bruce Schmidt, Chairman John Neal Brett Sanderson Heather Tucker Justin Hyjek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.