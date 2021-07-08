WARNING CASTLETON FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1 SPECIAL MEETING JULY 22, 2021 The legal voters of Castleton Fire District No. 1, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at Fellowship Bible Church, 1308 Route 30 North, Bomoseen, Vermont, in the Town of Castleton on Thursday, July 22, 2021 between the hours of 10 o'clock (10:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Article of business: ARTICLE I Shall general obligation bonds or notes of Castleton Fire District No. 1 in amount not to exceed One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000), subject to reduction from available state and federal construction grants-in-aid and other financial assistance, be issued for the purpose of constructing water system transmission and distribution improvements, such improvements estimated to cost One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000)? DUE TO EMERGENCY PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS CURRENTLY IN EFFECT, VOTERS ARE URGED AND ENCOURAGED TO OBTAIN EARLY AND ABSENTEE BALLOTS FROM THE FIRE DISTRICT CLERK ( 468-2216 ) ON AND AFTER JULY 1, 2021. Voters must be residents of Castleton Fire District No. 1 and legal voters of the Town of Castleton. The legal voters and residents of Castleton Fire District No. 1 are further warned and notified that an informational hearing will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, commencing at 7 o'clock (7p.m.) for the purpose of explaining the subject proposed water system improvements and the financing thereof. The legal voters of the Castleton Fire District No. 1 are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said special meeting shall be as provided in Section 2484 of Title 20, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a duly convened meeting of the Prudential Committee, of Castleton Fire District No. 1 held on June 21, 2021. Received for record and recorded in the records of Castleton Fire District No. 1 on June 22, 2021. ATTEST: CASTLETON FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1 Fire District Clerk Prudential Committee
