GRAFTON, VERMONT WARNING FOR SPECIAL MEETING For The Town of Grafton and The Grafton School District The legal voters of the Town of Grafton and The Grafton School District, Grafton, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet in the Grafton Elementary School on Monday April 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST to take action on the following articles: Art. 1 Shall the town of Grafton buy the Grafton Elementary School building and land possessed by the Grafton School District from that District for $1, and lease said building and land back to the Grafton School District (and any successor district) for 99 years at $1 per year, with the following provisos: 1) That the District, or its successor District or entity, must maintain the building and keep it (and any expansion or new buildings) in good repair, and 2) That the building and grounds be used for the direct provision of classroom educational services for students resident in at least the town of Grafton, Vermont, with appropriate penalties for its being used for any other purpose that does not include the provision of such direct educational services. Students from adjoining towns (such as, but not limited to, Athens, Vermont) may share in its use without violating the provision of this agreement. Art. 2 To transact any other non-binding business that may legally come before the Town and the Grafton School District meeting. Town of Grafton The Grafton School Board Joe Pollio, Chair John Bryar, Al Sands Jessa Westclark Stan Mack June Lupiani Cathy Siano-Goodwin
