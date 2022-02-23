WARNING MARCH 1, 2022 FOR THE 236th BENSON ANNUAL TOWN MEETING The legal voters of the Town of Benson in the County of Rutland and the State of Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Community Hall at 2724 Stage Road in said Town on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to transact the following business. VOTING UNDER ALL ARTICLES WILL BE BY AUSTRALIAN BALLOT. POLLS WILL OPEN AT 10:00 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 7:00 P.M. Article 1: To elect all Town Officers as follows: 1 Town Moderator for a term of one year 1 Town Clerk for a term of three years 1 Town Treasurer for a term of three years 1 Select Board Member for a term of three years 2 Select Board Members for a term of one year 1 Lister for a term of three years 1 Auditor for a term of three years 1 Auditor for two years remaining of a three year term 1 Delinquent Tax Collector for a term of one year 1 Trustee of Public Funds for a term of three years 1 Library Commissioner for a term of five years 1 Library Commissioner for four years remaining of a five year term 1 Cemetery Commissioner for a term of five years Article 2: Shall the Town vote to approve the expenditure of $436,697 for the General Fund Budget of which $287,326 shall be raised by taxes? Article 3: Shall the Town vote to approve the expenditure of $645,750 for the layout, repair and maintenance of Town highways of which $511,136 shall be raised by taxes? Article 4: Shall the Town of Benson vote to appropriate $4,000 for the Benson First Response for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 to help defray the cost of major expenses? Article 5: Shall the Town of Benson vote to appropriate the sum of $52,185 for ambulance services for the fiscal year 2022-2023? Article 6: Shall the Town of Benson vote to appropriate the sum of $9,000 for the operating expenses of the Town Library? Article 7: Shall the Town of Benson vote to appropriate the sum of $20,000 for the maintenance and care of the Town cemeteries? Article 8: Shall the Town of Benson vote to appropriate $1,000 for the Community Scholarship Fund? Article 9: Will the Town of Benson vote to appropriate, for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, the sum of $1,500 to support Fair Haven Concerned, Inc., a program which organizes and coordinates services necessary to meet the needs of the citizens of the Town of Benson? Article 10: Shall the Town of Benson vote to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $400.00 for the support of Child First Advocacy Center to provide services to residents of the Town? Article 11: Shall the town vote to appropriate the sum of $730 for the support of Rutland Mental Health Services (formerly) Rutland Area Community Services so that these services can be maintained? Article 12: Shall the town vote to raise, appropriate, and expend the sum of $1,400 for the support of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, formerly known as Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice to provide services to residents of the Town? Article 13: Shall the Town of Benson vote to appropriate the sum of $1,250 to support the programs and services of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont in 2022-2023? Article 14: Shall the Town of Benson vote to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $900 for the support of Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging to provide elder services to residents of the Town? Article 15: Shall the voters authorize payment of real property taxes in two installments, with the due dates being September 15, 2022 and March 15, 2023? Dated at Benson, Vermont this 28th day of January, 2022 by the Selectboard members of the Town of Benson: Brad Barrett Guy Charlton John Hill Neil Pappalardo Ron Stewart Jr.
