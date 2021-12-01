WARNING PRELIMINARY PROPOSED BUDGET MEETING RUTLAND COUNTY, VERMONT Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 133(b), notice is hereby given that the preliminary meeting to review the proposed Rutland County 2022-2023 budget will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Due to the current pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft TEAMS. If interested in attending this meeting via TEAMS, contact the Rutland County Clerk at ronaldj.graves36@gmail.com. Please provide your full name and the town in which you reside. The TEAMS information will be emailed to you on Monday, December 12, 2021. The annual meeting on the Rutland County 2022-2023 budget will be held on January 20, 2022. This meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft TEAMS. Assistant Judge, Jean Coloutti Assistant Judge, Stephan Benard
