Warning Preliminary Proposed Budget Meeting Rutland County, Vermont Pursuant to 24 VSA 133[b], notice is hereby given that the preliminary meeting to review the proposed Rutland County 2023-2024 budget will be held on Thursday December 22, 2022, at 12:00 pm in the lower courtroom at 83 Center St. Rutland VT. The annual meeting will be held on January 26, 2023. Asst. Judge, Jean Coloutti Asst. Judge, Stephan Benard
