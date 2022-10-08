Warning Special Town Meeting November 8, 2022 The legal voters of the Town of Wallingford are hereby warned to gather for an Informational Meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wallingford Town Hall to review a Special Town Meeting article. The polls will open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Wallingford Town Hall for the purpose of voting the article by Australian ballot: ARTICLE I. Shall the voters of the Town of Wallingford vote to designate TH #56 Florence Avenue as one way west bound from the intersection of U.S. Route 7 for its entire length then terminating at the intersection of Vermont Route 140W aka Depot Street? ARTICLE II. To conduct such other business as may properly come before the meeting. The legal voters of the Town of Wallingford, Vermont are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting shall be as provided in Chapters 43 and 51 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. WALLINGFORD SELECTBOARD Dated at Wallingford this 6th day of October, 2022
