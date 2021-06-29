WARNING TOWN OF BENSON SPECIAL TOWN MEETING July 20, 2021 and PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL HEARING July 19, 2021 The legal voters of the Town of Benson are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Benson Community Hall, 2724 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to vote by Australian ballot beginning at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 7:00 P.M. on the following Article: ARTICLE 1. Shall the voters of the Town of Benson authorize construction of a new Town highway garage, in an amount not to exceed Four Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($450,000) to be financed over a period not to exceed FIFTEEN years? The legal voters of the Town of Benson are also hereby notified and warned that there will be a PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL HEARING at the Benson Community Hall, 2774 Stage Road, on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. Dated at Benson, Vermont this 14th day of June, 2021 BENSON SELECTBOARD Guy Charlton John Hill Ronald Stewart Jr. Robert St. Peter Brad Barrett
