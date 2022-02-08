WARNING TOWN OF TINMOUTH AMENDMENT OF TINMOUTH ZONING REGULATIONS ATTACHMENT A FLOOD HAZARD AREA REGULATIONS Residents and voters of the Town of Tinmouth, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned that the Tinmouth Planning Commission will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office and virtually to consider amendments to the Tinmouth Zoning Regulations Attachment A Flood Hazard Area Regulations. Statement of Purpose - These amendments will remove the existing Exempt Activities Section and replace it with an updated Exempt Activities Section, as well as tweak non-conforming uses and variances. The Tinmouth Zoning Regulations are applicable to the entire town. Flood Hazard Area Regulations apply to properties that lie in the Special Flood Hazard Areas as determined by State and Federal sources. COMPLETE COPIES OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE TINMOUTH TOWN OFFICE. Please call the office at 802-446-2498 for the link to participate via Zoom. Dated at Tinmouth this 31st day of January, 2022. By Michael Fallar, Chair - Tinmouth Planning Commission
