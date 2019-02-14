WARNING TOWN OF SUDBURY The Town of Sudbury Planning Commission has revised its present zoning and subdivision regulations and the proposed document is entitled "Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance." It was adopted by the Selectboard on February 4, 2019. The Selectboard hereby submit to the legal voters of the Town of Sudbury, the revised Uniform Development Ordinance for Australian balloting. The polls will open on March 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The following is the Table of Contents of the proposed Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance: Article I: Enactment, Objectives, Purpose, and Scope Article II: Definitions Article III: Zoning Districts Table I - Lot Size, Setbacks, Yards, Height Limitations Table II - Table of Uses Table III – Required Off-Street Parking Article IV: General Regulations Article V: Conditional Uses: Uses Permitted Subject to Conditions Article VI: Nonconformities Article VII: Development Review Standards Article VIII: Administration and Enforcement Article IX: Other Provisions Copies of the proposed Unified Development Ordinance may be examined at the Sudbury Town Clerk, Sudbury, Vermont 05733 during business hours, or by calling (802) 623-7296. Town of Sudbury 36 Blacksmith Lane Sudbury, VT 05733 802-623-7296
