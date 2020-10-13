WARNING CITY OF RUTLAND NOVEMBER 3, 2020 ELECTION VOTERS OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND ARE HEREBY WARNED TO MEET IN THEIR RESPECTIVE WARDS BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020 TO VOTE THE FOLLOWING BOND ARTICLES: BOND ATRICLE No. 1) “Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the City of Rutland in an amount not to exceed One Million Four Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,450,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of acquiring former College of St. Joseph property consisting of approximately 20.4 acres of land, together with buildings and improvements thereon, located at 71 Clement Road, including the athletic complex and related fields?” Dated this 30th day of September, 2020 ________________________________ _________________________________ David Allaire, Rutland City Mayor Henry A. Heck, Rutland City Clerk INFORMATION FOR VOTERS VOTER REGISTRATION & CHANGE OF ADDRESS: You may register to vote at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall. If your name or address has changed since you voted last, please notify the City Clerk's Office of the change by calling 773-1800 Ext 234. ABSENTEE BALLOTS: You may apply to the City Clerk's Office for an absentee ballot until 5:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020. You may apply in person, in writing or by telephone. A family member or other authorized representative may apply for you in person, in writing or by telephone. Notice of Public Hearing on October 19, 2020, Via tele-conference at 6:30 PM Notice of Public Hearings on November 2, 2020 Via tele-conference at 6:30PM You can dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 842-385-197 POLLING PLACES: WARD 1 - Godnick Senior Center; Deer Street WARD 2 - Christ the King School; Killington Avenue WARD 3 - American Legion; Washington Street WARD 4 - Calvary Bible Church; Meadow Lane
