Warning The legal voters of the Town of Plymouth are hereby Warned to meet at the Plymouth Municipal Building at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, to transact at that time business not involving voting by Australian Ballot or voting required by law by ballot. The polls will be open Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, at the Plymouth Municipal Building from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM for the purpose of voting by Australian Ballot. The business to be transacted will include: Article 1. To see if the voters will authorize the Selectboard to assign fund balances in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804. Article 2. To see if the town will vote to appropriate the sum of $950,000.00 for repair of the town hall roof, completing deferred maintenance, performing energy/weatherization upgrades, and the addition of solar, as outlined in Option D, as prepared by William Maclay Architects. Article 3. To see if the Town will approve a short-term rental ordinance. Video calling available via ZOOM please check the Town website for details Voice calling : 1 (312) 6266799 (Chicago) 1 (929) 2056099 (New York) Meeting ID: 836 8962 4802 Passcode: 486405 Dated at Plymouth, VT, this 18th day of October, 2021. Jay Kullman, Chair Rick Kaminski Keith Cappellini
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.