WARNING TOWN OF TINMOUTH SPECIAL TOWN MEETING January 12 and 17, 2023 The legal voters of the Town of Tinmouth, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Tinmouth Community Center on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:30 P.M. for the purpose of being provided information and to discuss the article to be voted January 17, 2023. The legal voters of the Town of Tinmouth, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to vote at the Tinmouth Community Center on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, between the hours of 8:00 am and 7:00 pm by Australian Ballot on the following article: Viz: Article 1. Shall the voters rescind Article 1. voted and approved on November 8, 2022? “Article 1. Shall the voters authorize the expenditure of American Recovery Plan Act money (Federal Covid funds) to purchase a right of way off of Mountain View Road for access, for recreational and other purposes, to the southern end of the town garage parcel and 0.43 acres of land on the westerly boundary of said parcel for $14,500.00 plus closing costs?” Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 14th day of December, 2022. Select Board Town of Tinmouth, Vermont Cathy Reynolds Meadow Squier Kevin Eaton
