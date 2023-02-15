WARNING The legal voters of the Town of Fair Haven, the County of Rutland, State of Vermont, are hereby warned to attend the public informational hearing at the Fair Haven Grade School Library and also by electronic means on the First Monday in March, being March 6th, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. and at the link provided below for discussion of Articles 1 through 26 and to act on Article 27 and on the first Tuesday in March being March 7th, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Fair Haven Post 49 Legion Building to vote by Australian Ballot on Articles 1 through 26. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86841547594 Phone:1 929 205 6099 | Meeting ID: 868 4154 7594 Article 1 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to accept the Town Officers' Report? Article 2 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to approve the Select board's budge of $2,471,081 (minus $451,350 anticipated revenue) of which $2,019,731 is to be raised by taxes? Article 3 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to elect officers for the following terms: Town Moderator for one (1) year term; First Constable for two (2) year term; two (2) Selectman for one (1) year term; one (1) Selectman for three (3) year term; one (1) Selectman for (1) year unexpired term; one (1) Treasurer for three (3) year term; one (1) Lister for three (3) year term; one (1) Trustee of Public Funds for three (3) year term; one (1) Town Auditor for three (3) year term; one (1) Town Auditor for one (1) year unexpired term; one (1) Library Trustee for three (3) year term; one (1) Library Trustee for one (1) year term? Article 4 Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Town of Fair Haven in an amount not to exceed One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of water system improvements in the area of downtown Fair Haven, the aggregate estimated cost of all such improvements being One Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,200,000)? Article 5 Shall the town of Fair Haven appropriate the sum of $50,000 to be used for paving in the 2024 Fiscal year Article 6 Shall the town authorize the elimination of the office of Town Auditor, with future audits to be provided by a public accountant licensed in this State in accordance with 17 V.S.A. § 2651b(a)? Article 7 Shall the voters establish a reserve fund to be called the Recreation and Park Maintenance Reserve Fund to be used for the Maintenance and improvement of town parks and recreation areas, in accordance with 24 V.S.A.§ 2804 and to appropriate $32,000 to be deposited into the reserve fund? Article 8 Shall the Town Clerk be compensated a total of $42,430 plus current benefits for the 2023-2024 fiscal year? Article 9 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate $50,000 of the total $138,835.00 fiscal year 2021-22 General Fund carry forward to the Municipal Building reserve fund? Article 10 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate $16,000 of the total $116,777.00 fiscal year 2021-22 Public Works carry forward to the Public Works Vehicles and Equipment reserve fund? Article 11 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for the fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $95,477 to support the Fair Haven Free Library? Article 12 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for the fiscal year 2023-247 the sum of $155,952 for the support of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad? Article 13 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for the fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $29,500 to support Fair Haven Concerned, Inc., a program which organizes and coordinates services necessary to meet the needs of the citizens of the Town of Fair Haven? Article 14 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $2,739 for the support of Rutland Mental Health Services so that these services can be maintained? Article 15 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $3,000 to support the programs and services of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont? Article 16 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $1,200 to support RSVP and the Volunteer Center? Article 17 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $7, 087for the support of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region formally known as Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice? Article 18 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $3,500 to support ARC Rutland Area, serving citizens with developmental disabilities? Article 19 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $7,500 for the supportof the Castleton Community Seniors, Inc. (The Old Homestead) senior bus transportation and wellness programs Article 20 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $2,500 for the support of the Marble Valley Regional Transit District's (The Bus) public transit service to the residents of the Town? Article 21 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $10,000 for the support of Fair Haven Boys & Girls Club to provide services to residents of the Town. Article 22 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $1,800 for Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging to provide elder services to residents of the Town? Article 23 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $800 to support the Child First Advocacy Center to provide services to residents of the town? Article 24 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $1,359 to support the Regional Ambulance Service? Article 25 Shall the voters of Fair Haven vote to appropriate for fiscal year 2023-24 the sum of $2,000 to support the Rutland County Free Clinic? Article 26 Shall the voters of Fair Haven approve Eureka Lodge #75 Free and Accepted Masons to continue to be exempt from property taxes for a five year period from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2028? Pursuant to 32 § 3840? Article 27 To transact any other business properly to be done at the annual Town meeting. The polling place for receiving Australian ballots under Article 1 through 26 will be open at 10:00 A.M. and remain open until 7:00 P.M. at the Fair Haven Post 49 Legion Building. Approved by the Selectboard this 19th day of January, 2023. Selectboard: s/ Robert Richards____ s/ Glen Traverse ____ Robert Richards (Chair) Glen Traverse (Clerk) s/Jay Brown________ _ s/ Richard Greenough_ Jay Brown Richard Greenough s/ Chadd Viger_______ Chadd Viger
