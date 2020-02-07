WARNING The residents of the Town of Ludlow, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned that the Select Board will meet in the Howard Barton Jr. Conference room at the Ludlow Town Hall at 37 Depot Street, Ludlow, VT for a Special Meeting on Monday, the tenth day of February 2020, at six o’clock PM, (6:00 PM) to conduct a hearing on a disciplinary matter.
