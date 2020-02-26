Town of Proctor Warning The legal voters of the Town of Proctor are hereby warned to meet at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. to transact the following business not involving voting by Australian ballot: Article 1: To hear and act upon the reports of the Town Officers. Article 2: Shall the Town vote the amount of $67,000 for the Proctor Free Library for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021? Article 3: Shall the Town vote the amount of $500,533 for the maintenance and repairing of Town Highways for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021? Article 4: Shall the Town vote the amount of $897,610 for current expenses of the Town for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021? Article 5: Shall the Town vote to collect its taxes on real and personal property in four installments on August 10, November 10, February 10, and May 10 for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 and shall each installment bear interest at the maximum rate as provided by law? Article 6: Shall the Town of Proctor vote to have Town Reports available at the Town Office in lieu of distributing to every resident? Article 7: Shall the Town vote to authorize the Selectboard to list and otherwise solicit offers to purchase its watershed lands in Chittenden, Vermont for such value and on terms the Selectboard deem to be acceptable. Article 8: To transact any other non-binding business as legally may come before meeting at this time. At the close of the above business, the meeting shall be recessed until Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium to vote by Australian ballot on the following matters to wit: Article 1: To elect a moderator for the ensuing year. Article 2: To elect a Selectboard member for a Term of two (2) years Article 3. To elect a Selectboard member for a term of three (3) years Article 4 To elect a Town Clerk for a term of three (3) years Article 5 To elect a Town Treasurer for a Term of three (3) years Article 6 To elect a school board member for the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District for a term of three (3) years POLLS WILL BE OPEN AT THE RECESSED MEETING ROOM FROM 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. ____________________ ______________ ____________ Bruce E. Baccei, Chair Judith Frazier, Vice Chair ____________________ ___________ _______________ Thomas Hogan, Member Benjamin Curtis, Member _____________________ Carrie Dougherty, Member Dated January 27, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.