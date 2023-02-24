W A R N I N G CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT ANNUAL CITY ELECTION, TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023 VOTERS OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND ARE HEREBY WARNED TO MEET IN THEIR RESPECTIVE WARDS BETWEEN 7:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023, TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS: ARTICLE 1 TO ELECT THE FOLLOWING OFFICERS: A MAYOR FOR A TWO YEAR TERM A CITY TREASURER FOR A TWO YEAR TERM A CITY ASSESSOR FOR A TWO YEAR TERM SIX ALDERMEN AT LARGE FOR TWO YEAR TERMS TWO ALDERMAN AT LARGE FOR A ONE YEAR TERM FOUR SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS FOR THREE YEAR TERMS BUDGET ARTICLES: ARTICLE 1. Shall the voters of Rutland City School District approve the school board to expend $74,103,000 which is the amount the school board determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $20,172 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 8.3% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 2. Shall the City of Rutland adopt a Municipal General Fund budget of $23,261,062 for the fiscal year 2024? CHARTER ARTICLE ARTICLE No. 1. Shall the voters amend the City of Rutland Charter to add the following as Subchapter 8: Taxation, §9- 8.9 Local Option Sales Tax:(strikethrough material deleted; underlined material added): A local option sales tax is authorized under this section for the purpose of affording the City an alternative method of raising municipal revenues with the goal of lessening the impact of certain expenses on the property tax and/or water & sewer fees. Accordingly: (1) The Board of Aldermen may authorize an assessment of a sales tax of one percent. (2) Any tax imposed under the authority of this section shall be collected and administered by the Vermont Department of Taxes in accordance with State law governing the State sales tax. (3) Revenues received through a tax imposed under this section shall only be used in the following ways: (A) to deposit in any capital improvement reserve fund established in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804(a); (B) to reduce the deficit in any underfunded pension; (C) to finance the construction, reconstruction or repair of City buildings, streets, sidewalks or other infrastructure; or (D) any combination of (A), (B) and (C). CHARTER RELATED ARTICLE No. 1. Shall the voters establish a capital improvement reserve fund, in ARTICLE accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804(a), for the purpose of financing (1) any physical betterment or improvement, including furnishings, machinery, apparatus, or equipment for that physical betterment or improvement when first constructed or acquired; (2) any preliminary studies and surveys relating to any physical betterment or improvement; or (3) land or rights in land? BOND ARTICLES: ARTICLE No. 1. Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,500,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid and other funds available for such purposes, to make public highway improvements, namely: replacement of culverts on Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue (aggregately $1,500,000), reclamation, repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of City streets at an estimated cost of $1,000,000, and reclamation, repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of City sidewalks at an estimated cost of $1,000,000? ARTICLE No. 2. Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes or other debt instruments in an amount not to exceed Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid and other funds available for such purpose, to replace, install or extend water mains and related appurtenances within the City’s water distribution system? ARTICLE No. 3. Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes or other debt instruments in an amount not to exceed One Million Eight Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,850,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid, subsidies or other funds made available to it, for the construction and completion of the Combination & Piedmont Pond Improvements Project at an estimated cost of $750,000, and the construction and completion of the Meadow Street Combined Sewer Separation Project at an estimated cost of $1,100,000? SOCIAL SERVICE ARTICLES: ARTICLE 1 Shall the City of Rutland allocate $10,000 over and above the Charter requirements for a one year period commencing July 1, 2023 for the partial funding of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, upon conditions that any cessation of business during the fiscal year shall cause funding to cease accordingly? ARTICLE 2 Shall the City vote to appropriate the sum of $35,900 to support ARC-Rutland Area, serving citizens with developmental disabilities in 2023? ARTICLE 3 Shall the City of Rutland vote to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $10,000 for the support of the Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL): A disability rights and advocacy organization offering programs and services to assist residents with disabilities to live independently with dignity in their own home? ARTICLE 4 Shall the City appropriate the sum of $43,000 to support Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice in Fiscal Year 2024; $8,000 to support Rutland Area Hospice and $35,000 to support RAVNAH Home and Community Health Services? ARTICLE 5 Shall the City of Rutland allocate $34,475 over and above the Charter requirements for a one year period beginning July 1, 2023 for the partial funding of the One-2-One Program ($6,000), RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) ($8,475), and the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging ($20,000) upon conditions that any cessation of business during the fiscal year shall cause funding to cease accordingly? ARTICLE 6 Shall the City of Rutland allocate $46,140 over and above the Charter requirements for a one year period commencing July 1, 2023 for the partial funding of Marble Valley Regional Transit District’s (“The Bus”) public transit service within Rutland City, upon condition that any cessation of business during the fiscal year shall cause funding to cease accordingly? ARTICLE 7 Shall the voters of the City of Rutland approve $30,000 over and above the Charter limit for the Rutland Mental Health Services? ARTICLE 8 Shall the voters of the City of Rutland approve $10,000 over and above the Charter limit for New Story Center (formerly the Rutland County Women's Network and Shelter)? ARTICLE 9 Shall the voters of the City of Rutland approve $10,000 over and above the Charter limit for the Rutland County Free Clinic? ARTICLE 10 Shall the City of Rutland vote to appropriate and expend the sum of $3,000 to Vermont Adult Learning for the support of adult education services, such as basic skills instruction, GED prep, high school diploma and English Language Learning to residents of the City of Rutland? ARTICLE 11 Shall the voters of the City of Rutland approve $27,500 over and above the Charter limit for the partial funding of the Rutland Unit of the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County? ARTICLE 12 Shall the voters of the City of Rutland approve $63,288 over and above the Charter limit for the Regional Ambulance Service? ARTICLE 13 Shall the City of Rutland allocate the sum of $12,000 for the Mentor Connector to continue to guide the youth of Rutland City with caring and highly trained mentors? ARTICLE 14 Shall the City of Rutland vote to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $12,000, above and beyond any charter limits, for the support of Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum to provide services to residents of Rutland City _____________________________________________________________________________ Dated this 31st day of January, 2023, The Honorable, David Allaire, Mayor and Henry A Heck, City Clerk. INFORMATION FOR VOTERS VOTER REGISTRATION & CHANGE OF ADDRESS: You may register to vote at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall until 4 PM, March 6, 2023 and at the polls the day of the election. If your name or address has changed since you voted last, please notify the City Clerk's Office of the change by calling 773-1800. ABSENTEE BALLOTS: You may apply to the City Clerk's Office for an absentee ballot until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023. You may apply in person, in writing or by telephone. A family member or other authorized representative may apply for you in person, in writing or by telephone. POLLING PLACES: WARD 1 - Godnick Senior Center; Deer Street WARD 2 - Christ the King School; Killington Avenue WARD 3 - American Legion; Washington Street WARD 4 - Calvary Bible Church; Meadow Lane
