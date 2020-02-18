TOWN OF TINMOUTH WARNING The legal voters of the Town of Tinmouth, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Community Center in the Town of Tinmouth on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, between the hours of eight o'clock (8:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Article of business: ARTICLE I Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Town of Tinmouth in an amount not to exceed Eight Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($850,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available town, state and federal funds or grants-in-aid, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of constructing a public works garage and a salt/sand shed, the estimated cost of such improvements being Eight Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($850,000)? The legal voters of the Town of Tinmouth are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said special meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. The legal voters of the Town of Tinmouth are further notified that an informational hearing will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Community Center in the Town of Tinmouth at One o’clock (1:00) in the afternoon, for the purpose of explaining the proposed improvements and the financing thereof. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Select Board of the Town of Tinmouth duly called, noticed and held on January 9, 2020. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Town of Tinmouth on January 9, 2020. ATTEST: Tinmouth Select Board Gail Fallar s/Cathy Reynolds Town Clerk s/ Frank Sears Michael Fallar
