Town of Proctor Warning The legal voters of the Town of Proctor are hereby warned to meet at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. to transact the following business not involving voting by Australian ballot: Article 1: To hear and act upon the reports of the Town Officers. Article 2: Shall the Town vote the amount of $67,000 for the Proctor Free Library for the period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020? Article 3: Shall the Town vote the amount of $499,533 for the maintenance and repairing of Town Highways for the period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020? Article 4: Shall the Town vote the amount of $848,583 for current expenses of the Town for the period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020? Article 5. Shall the Town vote the amount of $13,148 for Special Appropriations: Visiting Nurses - $3,600; RSVP - $250; Rutland Mental Health - $2,000; Vermont Council On Aging - $500; New Story Center - $220; BROC - $1,000; ARC Rutland Area - $300; Rutland Conservation District - $250; NeighborWorks of Western Vermont - $200; Vermont Center for Independent Living - $250; Rutland Parent Child Center - $500l Pittsford Food Shelf - $1,000; Marble town Seniors - $1,000; Mentor Connector - $1,500; Habitat for Humanity - $0.50 per Registered Voter ($578). for the period July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020? Article 6: Shall the Town vote to collect its taxes on real and personal property in four installments on August 10, November 10, February 10, and May 10 for the period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 and shall each installment bear interest at the maximum rate as provided by law? Article 7 Shall the Town vote to authorize the transfer of up to $161,660 from the General Fund Cumulative Surplus to the Town Hall Building Fund for the purpose of rebuilding the Town Office Front Porch and Wall and renovating the Town Clerk’s Office? Article 8 Shall the Town vote to authorize the establishment of a Main Street Streetlight Reserve Fund and to transfer $20,000 from General Fund Cumulative Surplus to the Main Street Streetlight Reserve Fund? Article 9: Shall the Town vote to impose interest on overdue payments of water charges pursuant to Article III, Section 10 of the Public Drinking Water System Rules and Regulations and on overdue payments of sewer charges pursuant to Article III, Section 10 of the Public Sewage and Sewage Disposal Systems Rules and Regulations at a rate of one percent per month for the first three months overdue and thereafter at a rate of one and one-half percent per month on the balance of such charges from the due date until paid in full, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 5151(c) and 32 V.S.A. § 5136? Article 10: To transact any other non-binding business as legally may come before meeting at this time. At the close of the above business, the meeting shall be recessed until Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium to vote by Australian ballot on the following matters to wit: Article 1: To elect a moderator for the ensuing year. Article 2: To elect a Selectboard member for a Term of two (2) years Article 3. To elect a Selectboard member for a term of three (3) years Article 4 To elect a school board member for the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District for a term of three (3) years POLLS WILL BE OPEN AT THE RECESSED MEETING ROOM FROM 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. /s/_________________ ____ /s/_________________ ______________ Bruce E. Baccei, Chair Judith Frazier, Selectperson /s/__________________________ /s/______ _________________________ Robert Protivansky, Vice Chair Benjamin Curtis, Selectperson /s/____________________________ Thomas Hogan, Selectperson Dated January 28, 201
