REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS OTTER VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL WASTE WATER SYSTEM OPERATOR July 11, 2019 The Otter Valley Unified Union School District invites qualified WASTE WATER SYSTEM OPERATORS to submit a proposal to operating the Otter Valley Union High Waste Water Treatment Facility. Interested parties are required to contact Kyle Watrous to schedule a site visit to the facility at 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, VT on or before Friday, July 26, 2019. Kyle Watrous can be reached by phone at 802-247-6833 or by email kwatrous@rnesu.org. Bid documents outlining scope of work and services are available by contacting Kyle Watrous, sealed bid are due Thursday, August 1st at 12:00pm at Otter Valley UHS. Contract to begin as soon as possible but no later than September 1, 2019 through June 20, 2020 with an renewal option for three additional years. The Otter Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
