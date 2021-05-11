The State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is delegated by the Environmental Protection Agency to administer the Wastewater Industrial Pretreatment Program in accordance with Title 40 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 403. Title 40 CFR Part 403.8(f)(2)(viii) requires the annual newspaper publication of industrial users found to be in Significant Non-Compliance. In accordance with Title 40 CFR Part 403.8(f)(2)(viii) and DEC's "Procedure for Determining Significant Non-Compliance for Vermont's Water Pollution Control Permit Program" (signed September 3, 1995), the following industrial users were found to be in Significant Non-Compliance during the October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021 compliance period: Drew's LLC; Pretreatment Permit #3-1561; Chester, VT. Please contact the Pretreatment Section of DEC's Watershed Management Division, Wastewater Management Program, for questions regarding this publication: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wastewater/contacts.
