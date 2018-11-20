STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 204-4-17 WRCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. JAMES H. CAMPBELL, JEAN MARIE CAMPBELL AND SOLITUDE VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM OWNER'S ASSOCIATION, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 81 Day Break Drive, Unit 103, Building 1, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 7, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by James H. Campbell and Jean Marie Campbell to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated December 10, 2003 and recorded in Book 258 Page 115 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 81 Day Break Drive, Unit 103, Building 1, Ludlow, Vermont on December 13, 2018 at 13:30 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William E. Verespy, Jr., and Kathleen K. Verespy by Warranty Deed of Okemo Mountain, Inc., dated December 26, 1995, and recorded December 28, 1995, in Book 159, at Pages 185-187 of the Ludlow Land Records and in said deed, more particularly described as follows: The Apartment Unit, being Number 103 in Building I in Solitude Village Condominium, together with the percentage of undivided interest as set forth above of the Grantor in and to the Common Area and Limited Common Area appurtenant to said Apartment Unit. Subject to restrictions, reservations, easements, covenants, oil, gas or mineral rights of record, if any. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: November 5, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.