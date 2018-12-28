STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 420-8-17 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2005 SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC 2005-HE1 v. BRIAN CLARK, SUE CLARK AKA SUSAN CLARK, DISCOVER BANK AND MIDLAND FUNDING LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 174 Saint John Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 24, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brian Clark Sue Clark aka Susan Clark to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for WMC Mortgage Corp., dated June 28, 2005 and recorded in Book 507 Page 294 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for WMC Mortgage Corp. to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for the Pooling and Servicing Agreement Dated as of November 1, 2005 Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC 2005-HE1 dated December 27, 2011 and recorded in Book 607 Page 871 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 174 Saint John Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being a portion of the land and premises conveyed to Ethel G. Tiraboschi (now deceased), Lisa A. Tiraboschi and Kathy J. Gray, as Joint tenants, by deed of Ethel G. Tiraboschi dated February 3, 1986 and recorded in Book 252 at Page 399 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said portion being more particularly described as follows: "PARCEL I Being No. 174 St. John Street, so-called, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Frank Stratton and Shirley M. Stratton, husband and wife, to Francis Tiraboschi (now deceased) and Ethel Tiraboschi, husband and wife, by deed dated May 11, 1978 and recorded in Book 199 (sic), Pages 140-2 of the Rutland City Land Records." Being further described as being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Francis Tiraboschi and Ethel Tiraboschi, by warranty deed of Frank Stratton and Shirley M. Stratton, dated May 11, 1978 and recorded in Book 199 at Pages 140-142 of the City of Rutland Land Records and further described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises decreed to the Grantors herein by Decree of Distribution in the Estate of Ethel M. Creller, which Decree is dated September 27, 1976 and is recorded in Vol. 188, Pages 20-1 of the City of Rutland Land Records. "Further, being the premises known as 174 St. John Street, in said City of Rutland and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to George A. Creller, and Ethel Creller (both now deceased), husband and wife, by deed of Frank A. Fiske and wife dated April 7, 1947 and recorded In Rutland City Land Records in Book 93 at Page 68 and in said deed described as follows: "Being all and singular the premises situated on the west side of St. John Street, so-called, beginning at the southeast corner of land of Dana Ransom; then running southerly in the west line of St. John Street fifty feet to land of Frank A. and Ada E. Fiske; running thence westerly in the north line of said land of said Frank A. and Ada E. Fiske two hundred fifty-three feet, more or less, to land of the said Frank A. Fiske and Ada E. Fiske; running thence northerly in the east line of said land of said Frank A. and Ada E. Fiske fifty feet to the southwest corner of said land of said Dana Ransom, and running thence easterly in the south line of said land of said Dana Ransom to the place of beginning." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 21, 2018 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite __________________________ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2675
