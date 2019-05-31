STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT BENNINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 194-7-17 BNCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. MANUEL GARAY, ELIZABETH A. GARAY AND WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 386 Benedict Road, East Dorset, Town of Dorset VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 23, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Manuel Garay and Elizabeth A. Garay and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated May 31, 2007 and recorded in Book 148 Page 119 of the land records of the Town of Dorset, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 386 Benedict Road, East Dorset, Town of Dorset, Vermont on June 27, 2019 11:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: It being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert G. Murphy and Antoinette D. Murphy by Warranty Deed of George W. Shortsleeve and Catherine M. Shortsleeve, dated March 8, 2004 and recorded on March 10, 2004 in Book 131 at Page 73 of the Dorset Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to George W. Shortsleeve and Catherine M. Shortsleeve by Warranty Deed of Gloria W. Hoisington dated May 21, 1971 and recorded June 3, 1971 in Book 48, page 433 of the Dorset Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: “‘Being all that certain piece or parcel of land conveyed to Ernest W. Hoisington and Gloria W. Hoisington by warranty deed of Howard G. Brophy, unmarried, which deed is dated August 1st, 1946 and was recorded on August 1st, 1946 in Book 36 at Page 413 in the Dorset Land Records. "'Said premises are more particularly bounded and described as follows: “‘Bounded on the west by the old Route #7; bounded on the east by the present U.S. Highway Route #7; bounded on the south by lands conveyed to Alfred LaTorella and Judith LaTorella by executors deed dated October 30th, 1964 and recorded on October 31st, 1964 in Book 45 at Page 446 in the Dorset Land Records; and bounded on the north by lands of William E. Hoisington, which lands are understood to be under contract to the Grantees. “‘Including rights, if any, of the Grantor in and to the lands lying within the roadbeds of the abutting highways herein referred to. “‘There is EXCEPTED from this conveyance any and all lands heretofore conveyed to the State of Vermont for road widening, relocation or highway purposes.’” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : May 15, 2019 By: _/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
