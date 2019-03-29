STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 298-5-15 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 1, 2006 SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2006-HE1 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,SERIES 2006-HE1 v. CHARLA D. HELTON-HIGGINS AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANTS OF: 2636 US Route 7, Pittsford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 30, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Charla D. Helton-Higgins to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FREMONT INVESTMENT & LOAN, dated March 31, 2006 and recorded in Book 123 Page 170 of the land records of the Town of Pittsford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FREMONT INVESTMENT & LOAN to WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for the POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT Dated as of August 1, 2006 SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2006-HE1 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,SERIES 2006-HE1, dated December 1, 2010 and recorded in Book 142 Page 498 of the land records of the Town of Pittsford for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2636 US Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont on April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John K. L. Peterson and Anna R. Peterson, the Grantors herein, by warranty deed of Frank E. Punderson, Jr., and Linda Ide Punderson, dated January 12, 1971, and recorded in the Pittsford Land Records in Book 63 at page 397, and therein described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Frank E. Punderson, Jr., and wife by deed of J. Fred Wenton and wife, dated October 16, 1967, and recorded in Pittsford Land Records in Book 62 at page 60, and in said deed bounded and described as follows: “Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Fred J. Wenton and Elsie E. Wenton by deed of Edward G. McClallan, Jr., dated October 19, 1946, and recorded in Town of Pittsford Land Records in Book 50 at page 127 and bounded and described as follows: “ ‘”Being the so-called Slosson Place located on the easterly side of the main highway leading from Pittsford aforesaid to Rutland, and bounded - Beginning in the line of said highway at the southeast corner of the dwelling house lot on the premises and in the westerly line of the home farm formerly of S.T. Fenton; thence nearly north to a stake and stone, a corner of the said Fenton Land; thence, nearly east on the said Fenton line across the brook to a point a few feet south of an apple tree, as the fence now stands; thence northerly on said Fenton west line to land formerly of Henry Lathrop; thence westerly along said Lathrop’s line and the south line of land formerly of Mrs. Mary Hammond to land now or formerly of Rebecca Sheppard; thence southerly on the said Sheppard east line to the easterly line of said highway; thence in the westerly (easterly) line of said highway to the place of beginning, containing seventeen acres, be the same more or less.” “’ Said lands and premises are subject to a water line easement granted by Josephine Slosson to the Village of Proctor by instrument dated June 22, 1903, and recorded in Town of Pittsford Land Records in Book 32 at page 100.’” To Have and to Hold said granted premises, with all the privileges and appurtenances thereof, to the said Grantees, William Dell and Claudia Dell, as tenants by the entirety, their heirs and assign to their own use and behoof forever; And we, the said Grantors, John H.L. Peterson and Anne R. Peterson, for ourselves and our heirs, executors and administrators, do covenant with the said Gran-tees, Willian Dell and Claudia Dell, their heirs and assigns, that until the ensealing of these presents we are the sole owners of the premises, and have good right and title to convey the same in manner aforesaid, that they are Free From Every Encumbrance; except as hereinbefore set forth; and we hereby engage to Warrant and Defend the same against all lawful claims whatever, except on hereinbefore set forth. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 11, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
