STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 575-11-16 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. DANIEL P. DESFORGES OCCUPANTS OF: 2187 Forest Dale Road, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 7, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Daniel P. Desforges to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for People's United Bank, dated June 23, 2010 and recorded in Book 207 Page 327 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for People's United Bank to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. dated December 7, 2012 and recorded in Book 218 Page 603 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2187 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, Vermont on February 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel P. DesForges by Charles F. Munger and Jennifer J. Munger, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated June 23, 2010, to be recorded in the Brandon Land Records, and more particularly described in said Deed as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Charles F. Munger and Jennifer J. Munger by Administratrix's Deed from Lydia H. Severy, Administratrix of the Cornelia H. Foster Estate, dated January 6, 1984, and recorded in Book 87 at Page 432 of the Brandon Land Records. The lands and premises are more particularly described in Schedule A appended hereto. [Schedule A] " Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Charles F. Munger and Jennifer J. Munger by Administratrix's Deed from Lydia H. Severy, Administratrix of the Cornelia H. Foster Estate, dated January 6, 1984, and recorded in Book 87 at Page 432 of the Brandon Land Records and described as follows, viz: "It being a portion only of those lands and premises conveyed to the late Cornelia M. Hathaway et al by Lawrence W. Cooper and Lula H. Cooper, by deed dated February 27, 1946, recorded in Book 69 at Page 253 of Brandon Land Records, said portion being more particularly described this day as follows: It being a parcel of land situated on the southeasterly side of Route #73 in said Town of Brandon, and described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin situated at or near the easterly edge of said public highway, which iron pin marks the northernmost corner of lands of Lizotte; thence going N 37°24'20" E 116.48 feet along said supposed highway edge to an iron pin near a small walnut tree; thence going S 53°44'04" E 193.95 feet to an iron pin situated in the boundary line of lands of Capen; thence going S 30°19'12' W 114.34 feet to another iron pin which marks the northeasterly corner of lands of said Lizotte; thence going N54°29'11" W 208.13 feet to the place of beginning; said parcel contains .5 acre, more or less. Reference is hereby made to a certain survey platt entitled "Record of Survey Lands Adjacent to Vermont State Route #73, Village of Forest Dale in the Township of Brandon, Rutland County, Vermont", prepared by Jesse Stanley, Licensed Surveyor, and bearing date October, 1983. Said survey plat has been duly filed in Book 1 at Page 82 of Town of Brandon Record of Surveys. Meaning and intending hereby to convey all those lands remaining out of the above mentioned conveyance from Cooper & wife, of which the said decedent died seized and possessed. This conveyance is given and accepted with the express understanding that any portion of said premises as above described as may be located within the legal limits of a right of way is excepted from the covenants of warranty and as to such portion, if any, the Grantors quitclaim all such interest as they may have. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: January 3, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
