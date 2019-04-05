STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 226-5-17 WRCV WELLS FARGO BANK, NA v. GARY ALTON FULLER JR., REBECCA A. FULLER AND MT. ASCUTNEY PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 883 Ski Tow Road, Brownsville, Town of West Windsor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 10, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Gary Alton Fuller Jr. and Rebecca A. Fuller to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, dated March 28, 2014 and recorded in Book 114 Page 79 of the land records of the Town of West Windsor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans to Wells Fargo Bank, NA dated November 8, 2016 and recorded in Book 122 Page 566 of the land records of the Town of West Windsor for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 883 Ski Tow Road, Brownsville, Town of West Windsor, Vermont on April 30, 2019 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being Lot #3 as shown on a plan of lots designated Mt. Ascutney Real Estate Development Plan recorded in the West Windsor Land Records. Said parcel commences at a point on the easterly side of a right of way leading through said development, which said point is 110 feet southerly of the southwest corner of premises recently conveyed to Lo-lit-Emmons; thence South 78Es 38' 16" East, 216.21 feet to a corner; thence South 62Es 42' 15" West, 78.57 feet to a corner; thence South 16Es 15' 14" West, 60.36 feet to a corner which is the southeast corner of said Lot #3; thence North 78Es 47' 46" West, 141 feet to a point on the easterly edge of said right of way; thence generally northerly along the easterly edge of said right of way 104.48 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to protective covenants of record. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 18, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
