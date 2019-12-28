STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 204-5-19 WRCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. BRIAN J. LESCORD AND CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION OCCUPANTS OF: 15 Dewey Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 8, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brian J. Lescord to Chittenden Trust Co. dba Chittenden Mortgage Svcs., dated October 17, 2008 and recorded in Book 433 Page 239 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Chittenden Trust Co. dba Chittenden Mortgage Svcs to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. dated October 22, 2008 and recorded in Book 436 Page 4of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 15 Dewey Street, Springfield, Vermont on January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Brian J. Lescord by the Vermont Warranty Deed dated October 17, 2008 and to be recorded in the Springfield Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises as conveyed to Anthony J. Paige and Tina M. Paige by Warranty Deed of Mary M Lovell Revocable Trust U/A dated May 27, 1996 and recorded in Book 178, Page 338 of the Springfield Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Mary M. Lovell, Trustee of the Mary M. Lovell Revocable Trust U/A Dated May 27, 1996 by the Quit Claim Deed of Mary M. Lovell, said deed dated May 27, 1996 and recorded in Book 152 at page 189 of the Springfield Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: Being all my remaining real property located in Springfield, Vermont and located at 50. [15] Dewey Street and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Wallace V. Lovell (now deceased) and Mary M. Lovell, husband and wife, by the Quit Claim Deed of Eunice R. Rogers, joined by her husband. George H. Rogers, said Deed dated June 2, 1939 and recorded in Book 45 at Page 224 of the Springfield Town Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: "'Beginning at an iron pin set in the ground which marks the southwesterly corner of premises this day conveyed to Wallace V. Lovell and Mary M. Lovell by Romeo A. Quimby: thence westerly in a straight line, which line is an extension westerly of the southerly boundary line of said Lovell premises, a distance of approximately Thirty (30) feet to the easterly side of South Ridge Street: thence northerly along the easterly side of said South Ridge Street a distance of approximately One Hundred Feet to a corner, at which point a straight line extended westerly in extension of the northerly boundary line of said Lovell premises would intersect said South Ridge Street; thence easterly in a straight line a distance of approximately Ten (10) feet to the northwesterly corner of said Lovell premises; thence southerly along the westerly boundary line of said Lovell premises a distance of One Hundred (100) feet to the point of beginning. "'Meaning and intending hereby, to convey all the land situated between the westerly boundary line of said Lovell premises and the easterly side of South Ridge Street which lies between a straight line extended westerly in extension of the southerly boundary line of said Lovell premises to the easterly side of South Ridge Street and a straight line extended westerly in extension of the northerly boundary line of said Lovell premises to the easterly side of South Ridge Street. "'Also conveyed herewith is all and the same right to maintain a water pipe across the premises which were this day conveyed to Wallace V. Lovell and Mary M. Lovell by Romeo A. Quimby which was reserved by Fred C. Davis and Eunice R. Davis in their warranty deed to H. H. Blanchard dated June 26, 1912, recorded in Vol. 32, page 340 of the Springfield Land Records.' "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Wallace V. Lovell (now deceased) and Mary M. Lovell, husband and wife, by the Warranty Deed of Romeo A. Quimby, said Deed dated June 2, 1939 and recorded in Book 46 at Page 206 of the Springfield Town Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows: "'Being all and the same premises which were conveyed to Romeo A. Quimby by Clarence F. Gonyea and Julia B. Gonyea by their warranty deed dated April 25, 1931, recorded in Vol. 42, page 106 of the Springfield Land Records, and more particularly described as beginning at a stone post in the ground in the westerly side of Dewey Street which marks the southeasterly corner of the premises hereby conveyed; thence westerly in a straight line at right angles to said Dewey Street a distance of One Hundred Seventy- Five (175) feet to an iron pin set in the ground; thence northerly in a straight line a distance of One Hundred (100) feet to an iron pin set in the ground; thence easterly in a straight line, which line is northerly of, parallel with and One Hundred (100) feet distant from the boundary line first hereinbefore described, a distance of One Hundred Eighty- Two (182) feet to the westerly side of Dewey Street; thence southerly along the westerly side of Dewey Street to the point of beginning. "'Said premises are bounded easterly by Dewey Street; southerly by premises of Laura B. Wilson; and westerly and northerly by premises of Eunice R. Rogers. 'Said premises are conveyed subject to the building restriction that no building or other obstruction shall be erected on said premises within Twenty (20) feet of the westerly side of Dewey Street, excepting piazzas and bay windows which may be attached to dwelling houses erected on said premises. "'Said premises are subject to the right of Eunice R. Rogers to maintain a water pipe across the premises herein conveyed as said water pipe now runs. This right to maintain said water pipe was reserved by Fred C. Davis and Eunice R. Davis in their warranty deed to H. H. Blanchard dated June 26, 1912 and recorded in Vol. 32, page 340 of the Springfield Land Records. "'Also conveyed herewith is all and the same spring water right which was conveyed to C. H. and Albert Craigue by Fred C. Davis by warranty deed dated March 7, 1900, recorded in Vol. 27, page 472 of the Springfield Land Records, which is the same spring water right that has heretofore supplied spring water to the dwelling house now on said premises."' Reference is made to the Quit Claim Deed from Anthony J. Paige to Tina M. Paige dated May 2, 2007 and recorded May 25, 2007 at Book 396, Page 261 of the Springfield Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 21, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.