STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 165-4-19 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. DENNY M. MCCULLOUGH AKA DENNY MCCULLOUGH FKA DENNY M. HAENCHEN AKA DENNY HAENCHEN OCCUPANTS OF: 2831 Route 7 North, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 3, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Denny M. Haenchen to Universal Mortgage Corporation, dated January 2, 2004 and recorded in Book 128 Page 264 of the land records of the Town of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Universal Mortgage Corporation to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. dated January 2, 2004 and recorded in Book 130 Page 61 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. dated May 11, 2012 and recorded in Book 173 Page 403, both of the land records of the Town of Rutland] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2831 Route 7 North, Rutland, Vermont on December 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Denny Haenchen by David Mailhiot and Beverly Mailhiot, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated January 2, 2004, to be recorded in the Rutland Town Land Records, and more particularly described in said Deed as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to David A. Mailhiot and Beverly J. Mailhiot, tenants by the entirety by Quit Claim Deed dated March 25, 2002 and recorded March 27, 2002 in Book 115 at Page 42 of the Rutland Town Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the grantor herein, David A. Mailhiot and Barbara J. Mailhiot, husband and wife, by Limited Warranty Deed dated March 20, 1996 and recorded on April 17, 1996 in Book 86 at Page 436 in the Rutland Town Land Records, and therein described as follows: Being all the same lands and premises acquired by the grantor herein, NationaBanc Mortgage Corporation by Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure of the Rutland Superior Court issued on February 2, 1995, in NationsBank Mortgage Corporation v, Robert A. Maranville, et al. Docket No. S0559.94 ReCf, which Judgment Order together with a Certificate of Non-Redemption was recorded in the Rutland Town Land Records on August 21, 1995, at Book 84, Page 198. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert A. Maranville and Joanne M. Maranville by Warranty Deed of Francis L. Bouchard and Jeanne R. Bouchard dated October 30, 1985 and recorded in the Town of Rutland Land Records in Book 44, Page 113, and therein described as follows: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to the grantor herein, Francis L. Bouchard, by quitclaim deed of Michealena R. Bouchard Cianciotto, formerly Michealena R. Bouchard, dated January 22, 1974, to be recorded in the land records of the Town of Rutland, and therein bounded and described as follows: "'Parcel A: Being a portion of the Wilfred J. and Betty A. Gagnon property located on the westerly side of U.S. Route No. 7 in the Town of Rutland, Vermont, hereinafter referred to as parcel "A" and described as follows: "'Beginning at an iron pipe set in the westerly line of U.S. Route No. 7 at a distance of forty nine and five tenths (49.5) feet left (or westerly) and at right angles from Survey Station 138+01 of the State of Vermont, Department of Highways Project-Rutland-Pittsford BP019 3-6632 and marking the southeast corner of Parcel "B" -Raymond J. and Grace M. Creed property in the Town of Rutland, County of Rutland, State of Vermont; thence south 2 degrees 57' east a distance of one hundred fifty and no tenths (150.0) feet along the westerly line of U.S. Route No. 7 to an iron pipe set in the westerly line of said highway (said iron pipe being further described as being forty nine and five tenths (49.5) feet left (or westerly) and at right angles from Survey Station 136+51 of the State of Vermont-Department of Highways Project No. BP019-3-6632); thence south 87 degrees 03' west a distance of two hundred seventy five and no tenths (275.0) feet along the property now or formerly belonging to Wilfred J. and Betty A. Gagnon to an iron pipe set in the westerly line of said Gagnon's property; thence North 2 degrees 57' west a distance of one hundred fifty and no tenths (I50.0) feet along the property now or formerly belonging to Raymond J. and Grace M. Creed to an iron pipe; thence North 87 degrees 03' east a distance of two hundred seventy five and no tenths feet (275.0) along the property now or formerly belonging to Raymond J. and Grace M. Creed to the point or place of beginning. "'All bearings in the above description are based on Magnetic North (1967) and the above-described parcel (Parcel "A"-Wilfred J. & Betty A. Gagnon Property - U.S. Route No. 7 - Town of Rutland, Vermont) contains forty one thousand two hundred fifty (41,250) square feet by the same more or less. "'Further reference is made to a survey plat (map) entitled PARCEL A - WILFRED L. & BETTY A. GAGNON PROPERTY - U.S. ROUTE NO. 7 - TOWN OF RUTLAND, VERMONT - DATED: SEPT. 1968 which is on file or is to be filed in the Land Records at the Rutland Town Clerk's office in aid to the foregoing. The survey was done by A.C.F. Precision Surveys, Inc. of Rutland, Vermont. "'Parcel B: Being a portion of the Raymond J. & Grace M. Creed property located on the westerly side of the U.S. Route No. 7 in the Town of Rutland, Vermont hereinafter referred to as Parcel "B" and described as follows: '" Beginning at an iron pipe set in the westerly line of U.S. Route No. 7 at a distance of forty nine and five tenths (49.5) feet left (or westerly) and at right angles from Survey Station 138+26 of the State of Vermont Department of Highways Project-Rutland-Pittsford BP019-3-6632 (said point of beginning being approximately eleven hundred twenty five (1,125) feet northerly of the intersection of the westerly line of U.S. Route No 7 and the northerly line of "Pinnacle Ridge Road", so-called (Town Highway No. 11) in the Town of Rutland, County of Rutland, State of Vermont; thence South 2 degrees 57' East a distance of twenty five and no tenths (25.0) feet along the westerly line of U.S. Route No. 7 to an iron pipe set in the westerly line of the U.S. Route No. 7, and marking the northeast corner of Parcel "A" - Wilfred J. & Betty A. Gagnon property (said iron pipe being further described as being at a distance of forty nine and five tenths (49.5) feet left (or westerly) and at right angles from Survey Station 138+01 of the State of Vermont-Department of Highways Project - Rutland-Pittsford BP019-3-6632; thence south 87 degrees 03' West a distance of two hundred seventy five and no tenths (275.0) feet along the northerly line of Parcel "A"-Wilfred J. & Betty A. Gagnon property to an iron pipe marking the northwest corner of said Parcel "A"; thence north 2 degrees 57' west a distance of twenty five and no tenths (25.0) feet along the property now or formerly belonging to Raymond J. & Grace M. Creed to an iron pipe; thence north 87 degrees 03' east a distance of two hundred seventy five and no tenths (275.0) feet along the property now or formerly belonging to Raymond J. & Grace M. Creed to the point of place of beginning. "'All bearing in the above description are based on Magnetic North (1967) and the above described parcel (Parcel "B" Raymond J. & Grace M. Creed property –U.S. Route No. 7 - Town of Rutland, Vermont) contains six thousand eight hundred seventy five (6,875) square feet be the same more or less. "'Further reference is made to a survey plat (map) entitled - Pared "B" RAYMOND J. & GRACE M. CREED PROPERTY - U.S. ROUTE NO. 7 - TOWN OF Rill-LAND, VERMONT - DATE SFPT. 1968 which is on file or is to be filed in the Land Records of the Rutland Town Clerk's Office in aid to the foregoing. The survey was done by A.C.F. Precision Surveys, Inc. of Rutland, Vermont. "'Reference is made to a deed from Raymond J. Creed to Francis I. Bouchard, et ux, dated September 25, 1968, recorded in Book 18, Page 281 of the Rutland Town Land Records and to a deed from Wilfred and Betty Gagnon to Francis L. Bouchard, et ux, dated September 24, 1968, recorded in Book 18, Page 282 of the same records. "' This instrument is executed by John J. Welch, Jr., Esq., as Attorney-in-fact for Grantor, formerly MICHEALENA R. BOUCHARD, now remarried and known as MICHEALENA R. BOUCHARD CIANCIOTTO, pursuant to a Power of Attorney furnished to the said JOHN J. WELCH, JR., ESQ., dated May 29, 1972, to be recorded in the Rutland Town Land Records together with this instrument." Reference is also made to a warranty deed from Francis L. Bouchard and Jeanne Bouchard to John S. Liccardi dated February 11, 1974 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Rutland, Vermont, in Book 22 at Page 548-50. Reference is further made to a quitclaim deed from John S. Liccardi to Francis L. Bouchard and Jeanne R. Bouchard dated February 11, 1974 and recorded in the land records of the Town of Rutland, Vermont, in Book 22 at page 551. Reference is further made to a Quit Claim Deed from Barbara J. Mailhiot to David A. Mailhiot dated May 29, 2001 and recorded in the Town of Rutland Land Records on August 6, 2001 in Book 110 at Page 548." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 15, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
