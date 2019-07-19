STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 109-2-17 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, NA v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF BRUCE G. DAVIS OCCUPANTS OF: 149 South Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 24, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Bruce Davis to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranteed Rate, Inc., dated November 12, 2009 and recorded in Book 584 Page 301 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranteed Rate, Inc. to Wells Fargo Bank, NA dated August 10, 2016 and recorded in Book 656 Page 197 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 149 South Street, Rutland, Vermont on August 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bruce G Davis by Patrick J Hurley, Jr and Charles E Hurley, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Edith D Hurley, by Administrator's Deed dated November 12, 2009, to be recorded in the Rutland City Land Records, and more particularly described in said Deed as follows "Being all of the real estate decreed to the Estate of Edith D Hurley by Decree of Distribution out of the Estate of Margaret Dalto dated August 28, 2006, recorded in Book 530 at Page 746 of the City of Rutland Land Records and being a portion of those lands and premises conveyed to Etrie L Dalto and Margaret E Dalto, husband and wife, by quit claim deed of Charles Marro dated July 23, 1947 and recorded in Book 76, Page 255 of the said City of Rutland Land Records and being further described as follows Parcel No 1 Situated in the said City of Rutland on South Street, so-called and being the same lands and premises conveyed by Clifford S Kent and wife to Eltrie (Etrie) Louis Dalto, co-grantor herein, by deed dated February 10, 1927 and recorded in Book 46 Page 101 of the City of Rutland, Vermont Land Records Reference is had to the aforesaid deeds for a more particular description " Reference is further had to a certain Boundary Line Agreement of even date herewith and executed by the parties hereto and to be recorded in the Rutland City Land Records Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 4, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
