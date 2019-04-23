STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 126-2-18 RDCV WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WELLS FARGO BANK MINNESOTA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2002-HE3 v. JENNIFER M. RINEHART F/K/A JENNIFER M. MUNDET, EUGENE M. RINEHART AND MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 1 Columbian Avenue, Proctor VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 9, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jennifer M. Rinehart f/k/a Jennifer M. Mundet and Eugene M. Rinehart to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated June 23, 2003 and recorded in Book 55 Page 281 of the land records of the Town of Proctor, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to Green Tree Servicing LLC, recorded February 2, 2018 in Book 109 Page 317 of the land records of the Town of Proctor] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1 Columbian Avenue, Proctor, Vermont on May 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Beginning at the northwest corner of land now or formerly of John and Mary Kabastura in the east line of West Street; thence 1) N 8° 45' E, 150 feet along the east line of West Street; thence 2) S 78° 30' E 75 feet along the, south line of a proposed street; thence 3) S 8° 45' W 150 feet to Kabastura's north line; thence . 4) N 78 30' W 75 feet along Kabastura's north line to the place of beginning and containing about 11,250 square feet. Being all and the same lands conveyed to William D. Merriam and Carolyn Merriam by Rene A. and Beverly J. Pomainville by deed dated August 10, 1966 and recorded in Proctor Land Records in Book 15 at Page 39, subject to all marble rights of record affecting said land. Reference is hereby made to said deed and record, and deeds and records therein referred to, for further description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : April 12, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren____________ Rachel Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
